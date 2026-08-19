After scoring a century vs Sri Lanka, Devdutt Padikkal addressed his battle with Sai Sudharsan for No. 3. He said injuries are part of cricket, players must seize chances, and scoring runs is key to earning more games.

Team India batter Devdutt Padikkal has broken the silence on his battle for the number 3 batting spot with Sai Sudharsan amid the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium.

Devdutt Padikkal was included in the playing XI after Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of the series after failing to recover from a toe injury sustained during India A's tour of Sri Lanka. Padikkal made a statement on his return to the longest format with a marathon innings of 167 off 230 balls, followed by 44 off 75 balls in the second innings.

With his two solid knocks helping India tighten their grip on the opening Test, the southpaw appeared to be cementing his place as no. 3 batter, despite the ongoing rotation policy for the position.

Also Read: IND vs SL, 1st Test: India need six wickets on Day 5 to win opener

Padikkal Addresses ‘Musical Chairs’ Battle with Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan’s absence from the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka has provided an opportunity for Devdutt Padikkal to seize the moment and stamp his authority at number three. When asked about the constant jostling for positions within the squad, Padikkal took it in stride, acknowledging that competition and injuries are simply part and parcel of professional cricket.

“That's how it goes, to be honest. Cricket has its injuries, and things like that happen. Sai has been doing well for us over the last few games, and he's a very talented player,” the 26-year-old told reporters after Day 4’s play.

“At the end of the day, whoever gets that opportunity, it's important that we take that opportunity and try to help the team win. And as long as we're doing that, I think everyone's happy,” he added.

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Before the opening Test, Devdutt Padikkal featured in a three-day practice match against Sri Lanka XI and scored 142 off 164 balls, further proving his exceptional form and giving the team management a massive selection headache before the series opener.

Padikkal justified his selection with a sensational hundred in the first innings, proving that the team management's backing paid off handsomely in the middle-order.

Padikkal Says He Doesn’t Expect A ‘Run Of Games’

Further speaking on the competition for a regular spot in the playing XI, Devdutt Padikkal said he does not expect a guaranteed run of games in the current era, stressing that players must make the most of the opportunities they receive. He added that consistently scoring runs is the best way to earn more chances.

“Not really. I don’t think those kinds of conversations take place. It’s important that whenever you get that opportunity, you just take it. I don’t really go looking for those conversations. For me, it’s important that whenever I get that chance, I perform,” Padikkal said.

“I don’t really put too much emphasis on getting a run of games or things like that because in modern-day cricket, you cannot really expect those kinds of things. It’s a highly result-driven business. I think whenever you go out there, you’re expected to perform, and if you’re not doing that, you’re always on the line in terms of your performance or your job or whatever it may be.

“I think for me, whenever I go out there, I try to score runs, and if I’m doing that, I’m sure I’ll play more games,” he added.

In his Test career so far, Devdutt Padikkal has aggregated 301 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.20 in five innings.

Also Read: Galle Test: India 4 wickets away from win, SL 175/6 at lunch on Day 5