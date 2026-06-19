Pacer Harshit Rana has returned to the India squad for the final ODI against Afghanistan after recovering from a knee injury. His direct inclusion without playing domestic cricket has sparked a significant debate among fans on social media, who are alleging favouritism and questioning the BCCI's selection criteria.

The pacer Harshit Rana has been included in the India squad for the third and final ODI of the series against Afghanistan, which will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, June 21.

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Harshit has returned to the national side after being ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 and the IPL 2026 due to a severe right knee ligament injury during a warm-up match against South Africa in February this year, for which he underwent surgery. Mohammed Siraj was included as his replacement for the marquee event.

Harshit Rana’s injury was a setback to the Team India management ahead of the T20 World Cup, but the Men in Blue’s pace attack, which includes Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah, managed to hold their own during the global tournament.

Also Read: Harshit Rana added to India squad for 3rd ODI vs Afghanistan in Chennai

Rana Returns to India Squad after Completing Rehabilitation

After recovering from surgery on his right knee, Harshit Rana underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to regain his fitness ahead of crucial international assignments. Since Rana is part of the BCCI’s central contract for players, the Delhi pacer was apparently given the priority to rejoin the national side directly.

In an official statement by the BCCI, the board stated that Harshit Rana has already been linked up with the squad after completing his rehabilitation and recovery at the Centre of Excellence.

“Mr Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai,” the BCCI stated.

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Since India has already clinched the ODI series with a back-to-back victory against Afghanistan, and the upcoming match is a dead-rubber, Harshit Rana’s late inclusion in the squad has been viewed as an opportunity to test his match readiness after an injury lay-off, which saw him miss the T20 World Cup and the IPL.

With Harshit being included in the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, the BCCI selectors apparently wanted to ease him back into international cricket through this dead-rubber.

Direct Comeback After Injury Sparks ‘Double Standards’ Debate

Though the BCCI selection committee and the Team India management wanted to assess Harshit Rana’s match readiness in a dead-rubber 3rd ODI against Afghanistan rather than forcing him through the domestic circuit, the move has ignited significant outrage and allegations of favouritism among fans on social media.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts questioned the selection criteria, especially the reported inconsistency in fitness protocols after injury, with concerns raised over Harshit Rana’s direct inclusion without recent domestic or India A match practice.

Others drew comparisons to veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, pointing out that he was required to prove his fitness through domestic cricket to be considered for national selection, which hasn’t been the case for the young Delhi pacer.

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Harshit Rana is part of India’s ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, and the team management is keen to integrate him back into the white-ball setup as soon as possible.

Also Read: IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan Takes Playful Dig at Shubman Gill Over 'Stealing' His Double Century (WATCH)