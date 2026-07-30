Saltburn Cricket Club has suspended Brian Devine after a viral video allegedly showed him faking an edge by clicking his fingers during a match. The club is cooperating with a league investigation, sparking debate over the incident and fair play too.

The Saltburn Cricket Club (SCC) has decided to suspend Brian Devine, who has been accused of faking an edge by clicking his fingers during a match against Norton Cricket Club 2nd XI at their home ground, sparking a viral social media storm and a formal league investigation into unsportsmanlike conduct.

The 38-year-old club cricketer, who works as a company secretary at a North Yorkshire-based livestock auction company, allegedly deceived the on-field umpire to secure a dismissal by napping his fingers precisely as the ball passed the batter's bat, creating a sound resembling a genuine edge that prompted the umpire to instantly raise his finger.

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After footage of the controversial incident racked up millions of views online, prompting an investigation by the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League, with officials from Saltburn Cricket Club taking disciplinary action against the player to ensure that the integrity and fair play of the sport are strictly maintained moving forward.

Also Read: Who Is Brian Devine? 'Clicky Ponting' at the Centre of Cricket's Clickgate Scandal

Saltburn CC Suspends Brian Devine from Playing

As the viral footage caused a storm in English cricket, followed by intense backlash across digital platforms, Saltburn Cricket Club confirmed that Brian Devine had been suspended and would not represent the club for the remainder of the season or in the foreseeable future, pending the outcome of the league investigation.

The club further stated that it was treating the allegation with ‘utmost seriousness’ and was fully cooperating with the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League’s probe. Saltburn CC also highlighted the distress caused by the incident, urging people to respect the privacy and boundaries of those involved as the club is run entirely by volunteers.

“We are treating this allegation with the utmost seriousness and, as a family-centric club, we are fully cooperating with the NYS League's investigation.” Saltburn CC wrote in a statement.

“The player at the centre of the complaint has been suspended and will not play again for the club this season or in the foreseeable future, pending the outcome of this investigation.

“This has been a very distressing and stressful experience for all those concerned, and we would ask that this reality is borne in mind and that personal boundaries are respected, as we are an amateur club entirely run by volunteers,” the club added.

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Though the incident occurred in a club-level competition, it has attracted attention across the English cricketing community, with many comparing it to the ‘Sandpaper Scandal’ in South Africa.

Brian Devine was nicknamed ‘Clicky Ponting’, a mocking sobriquet derived from a clever play on the name of former Australian captain and batting legend Ricky Ponting, with the finger click becoming the defining feature of the viral controversy.

Fans Debate Punishment After Viral Cheating Controversy

Saltburn CC’s decision to suspend Brian Devine from the remainder of the season or until the conclusion of the investigation has sparked mixed reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts debated whether further action was needed.

Taking to their X handles, many questioned whether Brian Devine was the only person involved in the alleged incident, with several users calling for a wider investigation into the club’s players and officials. Some fans claimed that other team members may have been aware of the tactic, while others demanded strict action if any further involvement was proven.

However, a section of supporters defended Saltburn CC, stating that the suspension was an appropriate step and urging people not to punish an entire amateur club for one alleged act. They also highlighted the impact on the volunteers who run the club.

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Meanwhile, Brian Devine has not issued any public response or statement regarding the suspension, leaving the formal league inquiry to determine the final verdict on the bizarre incident.

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