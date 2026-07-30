Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has retired from international cricket, ending a distinguished career. Fans are celebrating his calm leadership during India's historic 2-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia, cementing his legacy as a Test great.

The former India captain and veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, July 30, drawing the curtains down on his storied career that spanned over a decade and left an indelible mark in Indian cricket, especially in Tests.

Having been out of favour for three years following the World Test Championship (WTC) Final in 2023, Ajinkya Rahane officially decided to step away from the international stage, concluding his remarkable journey as one of India’s finest red-ball specialists and a truly dependable leader, whose composed captaincy and memorable performances earned him widespread admiration.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, the 38-year-old recalled his journey as a young boy travelling to practice, dreaming of wearing the India cap, the values that the sport taught him throughout his professional career, and thanked everyone, including the BCCI, Mumbai Cricket Association, family, and friends, who stood by him through the highs and lows of his cricketing journey.

Though Ajinkya Rahane stepped away from international cricket after being out of the national setup since 2023, the veteran Indian batter aims to pass on his experience to the next generation of cricketers, while concluding the video by saying ‘Cap Number 278, Signing Off’.

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Rahane’s Leadership In BGT 2020-21 Remains Standout

Nearly a year after Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, Team India loses another pillar of its historic overseas Test triumphs, marking the end of an era for the gritty generation of batters who mastered the art of grinding it out on foreign pitches.

Ajinkya Rahane was a reliable No.5 batter for India in Tests, known as much for his resilience and overseas performances as for his calm, inspirational leadership. Rahane also captained India in six Tests, and his leadership in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 cemented his legacy. He was handed the captaincy after Virat Kohli returned home on paternity leave following the first Test in Adelaide, where India were all out for just 36 runs.

Rahane responded with a match-winning century in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and inspired an injury-hit Indian side to a historic 2-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series victory, culminating in the famous triumph at the Gabba to retain the coveted trophy. The resilience of the young and inexperienced squad under Rahane's calm leadership turned the series into one of the greatest comebacks in Test cricket history.

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At a time when Virat Kohli had returned home on paternity leave, and several first-choice players were ruled out with injuries, Rahane quietly shouldered the responsibility of a depleted squad.

The veteran Indian batter’s composed captaincy, coupled with his tactical acumen, resilience, and ability to inspire inexperienced players, earned widespread praise, with many fans remembering the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph as the defining moment of his international career.

Fans Hail Rahane's Calm Leadership in Historic BGT Triumph

As Ajinkya Rahane retired from international cricket, there couldn’t have been a better fitting tribute than fans remembering his calm leadership during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), flooded with emotions over the veteran batter's retirement.

Taking to their X handles, many fans thanked ‘Jinks’ for his unforgettable leadership during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, recalling his Melbourne century, the historic Gabba triumph, and his role in guiding an injury-hit Indian side to one of India's greatest overseas Test series victories.

However, others described Ajinkya Rahane as one of India’s most underrated Test cricketers, praising his selfless attitude, overseas exploits, calm demeanour under pressure, and the quiet leadership that helped shape one of the most memorable chapters in Indian cricket history.

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In Test cricket, Ajinkya Rahane has amassed 5077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 in 85 matches. In ODIs, he aggregated 2962 runs, including 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 in 90 matches.

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