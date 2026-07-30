Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has officially retired from international cricket, concluding a storied career as one of India's finest Test specialists. His retirement has brought an old interview to light where he claimed selectors gave him no response, sparking emotional tributes and debates among fans about his legacy.

The former India captain and veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane has officially bid adieu to his international career, drawing the curtains down on his storied career that spanned over a decade and left an indelible mark in Indian cricket, especially in Tests.

Rahane’s last international appearance was in the 2023 World Test Championship Final against Australia, where he was India’s highest run-getter with 135 runs. Since then, the veteran batter has been out of the national setup, as the selectors have prioritised young players in the team's transition, despite continuing to grind in domestic cricket.

Having been out of favour with the national selectors for over three years, the 38-year-old officially decided to step away from the international stage, concluding his remarkable journey as one of India’s finest red-ball specialists and a truly dependable leader, whose calm captaincy and memorable performances earned him widespread admiration.

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Rahane’s ‘No Response’ From Selectors Goes Viral

As Ajinkya Rahane retired from international cricket after being out of the national setup for over three years, an old video of the veteran batter discussing his communication with the selectors has resurfaced on social media.

Speaking to Sky Sports on the sidelines of the Lord’s Test between England and India in July 2025, the veteran Indian batter revealed that he tried to have conversations with the selectors about his future, but he didn’t receive any response from them, adding that he only focused on playing cricket and enjoying the game.

“Frankly, I tried to have conversations with the selectors, but things [like that are] as a player I cannot control. I got no response,” Rahane said.

“As a player, all I can do is keep playing cricket, keep enjoying the game, give my best each and every time. I love playing Test cricket, love playing red-ball, it's a passion. The love for the game keeps me going," he added.

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Ajinkya Rahane was more of a Test player than a limited-overs specialist, cementing his legacy as a rock-solid fixture in the middle order and a master of playing under pressure on challenging overseas pitches, especially in Australia, England and South Africa. With over 5,000 runs in Tests, Rahane became one of India’s most dependable batters in the longest format.

Rahane’s Farewell Leaves Fans Emotional

Ajinkya Rahane’s international retirement has left fans emotional, with social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), flooded with heartfelt tributes for the former India captain and veteran batter.

Taking to their X handles, fans remembered Rahane’s calm temperament, leadership qualities and several unforgettable performances for India, while others criticised the BCCI for not giving the veteran batter a more fitting farewell after his years of service. Several users argued that a player of his stature deserved greater recognition.

While some called him the ‘Rahul Dravid of the mid era’ and a ‘saviour overseas’ for his crucial contributions in challenging conditions, others reflected on his unfulfilled potential and felt that his talent was not utilised properly.

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In Test cricket, Ajinkya Rahane has amassed 5077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 in 85 matches. In ODIs, he aggregated 2962 runs, including 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 in 90 matches.

Overall in international cricket, the veteran Indian batter has amassed 8414 runs, including 15 centuries and 51 fifties, at an average of 35.95 in 195 matches.

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