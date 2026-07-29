Amateur cricketer Brian Devine is at the centre of a cheating controversy dubbed 'Clickgate' after allegedly faking bat edges by clicking his fingers during a match. The viral incident has led to a formal investigation by the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League and earned Devine the nickname 'Clicky Ponting' on social media.

English cricket has been rocked by a major controversy after an amateur club cricketer allegedly used finger-clicking to fake edges, prompting accusations of cheating and sparking a formal investigation.

The controversy erupted during a North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League Division Two match between Saltburn Cricket Club 2nd XI and Norton Cricket Club 2nd XI. Footage from the match appeared to show slip fielder Brian Devine snapping his fingers precisely as the ball passed the batter's bat, allegedly mimicking the sound of an edge in an attempt to deceive the umpire into awarding a caught-behind dismissal.

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The footage later went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), triggering widespread outrage and drawing commentary from prominent figures. Though the incident occurred in a club-level competition, it has attracted attention across the English cricketing community, with many comparing it to the ‘Sandpaper Scandal’ in South Africa.

Brian Devine, playing for Saltburn Cricket Club 2nd XI, has found himself at the centre of the controversy after videos of the alleged finger-clicking tactic spread online, sparking fierce debate over sportsmanship and fair play.

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Who is Brian Devine?

Brian Devine was a little-known club cricketer until his alleged involvement in the now-viral ‘Clickgate’ controversy thrust him into the spotlight. Devine has never been a professional cricketer, but he has been a regular player for Saltburn Cricket Club 2nd XI in the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League.

Primarily a slip fielder, he was largely unknown outside local cricket circles before the incident. According to his LinkedIn profile, Brian Devine is a company secretary at Northallerton Auctions Ltd, a North Yorkshire-based livestock auction company. Outside cricket, he previously served as a Level 2 cricket coach at Saltburn Cricket Club.

The 38-year-old has been a long-serving cricketer, having reportedly played 481 matches in his career spanning 24 years, which also included a stint playing in the Bradford Premier League for Pudsey St Lawrence CC.

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Brian Devine has often been described as a ‘legend’ by Saltburn CC on social media platforms, given his long-standing commitment to the club, where he has contributed significantly both as a player and a junior coach over more than two decades.

However, Saltburn CC has now come under immense scrutiny after the viral footage emerged, with the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League launching a formal investigation into the alleged incident.

Why Brian Devine Nicknamed ‘Clicky Ponting’?

Brian Devine’s alleged use of finger-clicking to imitate the sound of an edge earned him the nickname ‘Clicky Ponting’ on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter). The mocking sobriquet stemmed from a clever play on the name of former Australian captain and batting legend Ricky Ponting, making the ‘click’ of his finger the defining feature of the viral controversy.

As an Australian captain, Ponting triggered a controversy due to his fierce, win-at-all-costs competitiveness, aggressive leadership style, and history of on-field confrontations with umpires and opponents. His fiery attitude on the field and involvement in several incidents earned him a reputation as one of cricket's most polarising figures.

One of the infamous incidents was during Australia’s Test match against India in Sydney in 2008, where tensions boiled over regarding disputed umpiring decisions, aggressive appeals, and a controversial catch claim of Sourav Ganguly, where the fielding side's assertions heavily influenced the on-field decision.

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While a nickname ‘Clicky Ponting’ is not a direct comparison with Ponting's career, the social media users coined it ‘tongue-in-the-cheek’, a reference to Brian Devine's alleged attempt to gain an unfair advantage through finger-clicking.

Meanwhile, Brian Devine has not yet commented on the allegations or the viral footage. Saltburn Cricket Club has also not issued a detailed public statement, but the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League continues its investigation into the incident.

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