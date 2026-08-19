Former cricketer Madan Lal says India's Galle Test win over Sri Lanka is vital for their WTC 2025-27 hopes. He warns that upcoming series against New Zealand and Australia are crucial and praises all-rounder Manav Suthar's 10-wicket haul.

WTC hopes alive, but tough road ahead

Former cricketer Madan Lal believes India's 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Galle Test is crucial to keeping their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 final alive, though he stressed that the team must continue winning in the matches ahead. While India's victory over Sri Lanka did not alter their position in the WTC 2025-27 points table as the Shubman Gill-led side remained fifth, their win percentage improved from 48.14% to 53.33% after the victory.

Speaking to ANI, Madan Lal said the win was important for India's WTC hopes, but stressed that the upcoming series against New Zealand and Australia will be crucial. He added that continuing to win could keep India's qualification hopes alive. Notably, India will tour New Zealand for a multi-format tour in October-December, where they are scheduled to play two Tests. Then India are set to host Australia for a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in January-February. "It's very important because you know that if you win every game then you might have a chance. But the important series are coming up against New Zealand and against Australia. But if you keep on winning then you might have a chance, outside chance," Madan Lal said.

India will play the second Test of the series against Sri Lanka August 23 onwards. Madan Lal stressed the importance of winning the next Test to build confidence, while acknowledging the challenges posed by the upcoming series against New Zealand and Australia. He urged India to focus on winning each Test rather than worrying about WTC qualification. "It's very important to win the next test because if you have already won one match and then you win the second, you get a lot of confidence. Then comes the very tough series against New Zealand on their ground and Australia coming here for five test matches. It won't be easy as both are very tough teams. But if you keep winning, then your chances remain. You also start believing that yes we can win and qualify. Right now it's not necessary to think about the World Test Championship, but about how to win the next test, otherwise it will seem like a big mountain," he said.

Madan Lal praises Manav Suthar's 10-wicket haul

All-rounder Manav Suthar was the star performer in the GalleTest against Sri Lanka, claiming a maiden 10-wicket haul in only his second Test. Chasing 372, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206 despite half-centuries from Dhananjaya de Silva (59) and Sonal Dinusha (84) in the fourth innings. Suthar delivered the decisive blow in the second session, taking four wickets in quick succession to wrap up the innings.

Speaking on Suthar's performance, Madan Lal praised his talent and bowling ability, highlighting his strong action and consistent line and length as key reasons behind his success and 10-wicket haul. "I think he is very talented. Against Afghanistan, he did very well. Now he's got 10 wickets. He has everything going for him because his action is very good, his line-and-length is quite good. So that's why he is getting wickets. If you have that sort of an ability to bowl, I think you're always going to get the wickets," Lal said. (ANI)