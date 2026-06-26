CM Punk Picks Ronaldo Or Messi? WWE Icon’s Shocking GOAT Verdict Goes Viral
The Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate gets a new twist as WWE legend CM Punk reveals his pick between football’s two biggest icons. From World Cup glory to career records, the GOAT debate continues as fans react to Punk’s surprising verdict ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.
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