Will Bukayo Saka Play vs Croatia? England Star Gives Definitive Answer | FIFA World Cup 2026

England have received a huge boost ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener against Croatia, with Bukayo Saka insisting he is "ready to go" despite concerns over the Achilles tendon injury that disrupted the end of his season with Arsenal.Speaking in Kansas City, the England winger praised the work of the Arsenal and England medical teams and admitted that footballers often have to take risks by playing through pain.Saka also backed the Three Lions to finally take the "next step" after years of near-misses, saying this squad has the talent, confidence and leadership needed to achieve something special.Can England finally end their wait for World Cup glory?

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