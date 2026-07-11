Brock Lesnar: 20 Biggest Achievements That Made Him 'The Beast' | Birthday Special

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Brock Lesnar: 20 Biggest Achievements That Made Him 'The Beast'

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 11 2026, 07:02 PM IST
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From becoming WWE's youngest champion to ruling the UFC and ending The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania streak, Brock Lesnar has delivered countless iconic moments. On his birthday, here's a look at the 20 biggest achievements that defined the incredible career of 'The Beast Incarnate.'

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