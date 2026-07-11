Brock Lesnar: 20 Biggest Achievements That Made Him 'The Beast' | Birthday Special

Brock Lesnar: 20 Biggest Achievements That Made Him 'The Beast'
From becoming WWE's youngest champion to ruling the UFC and ending The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania streak, Brock Lesnar has delivered countless iconic moments. On his birthday, here's a look at the 20 biggest achievements that defined the incredible career of 'The Beast Incarnate.'
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