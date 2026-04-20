Brock Lesnar’s Silent Exit Shocks WrestleMania 42 | Retirement Speculations?

At WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar left fans speechless after a shocking loss and an emotional, silent exit. Removing his gloves and boots in the ring, “The Beast” walked away without a word, sparking retirement rumors and marking what could be the end of a legendary WWE era.0:00 WrestleMania 42 Night 2 delivers major shock1:05 “The Beast” looks emotional post-match2:10 Emotional hug with Paul Heyman

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