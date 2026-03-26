Brock Lesnar’s Final WWE Run? 7 Dream Matches That Could Break The Internet | WWE | Wrestling News

As Brock Lesnar nears the end of his legendary WWE career, fans are buzzing about epic dream matches that could define his final run. From Roman Reigns to CM Punk and rising stars like Gunther, these blockbuster clashes promise nostalgia, revenge, and pure destruction inside the ring.0:00 - The Beast Incarnate nearing final chapter in WWE0:30 - Oba Femi represents the next-gen challenge1:00 - Drew McIntyre deserves another big fight

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