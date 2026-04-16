Bayern vs Real Madrid Highlights: Late Drama Sends Bayern Into Semi Final

Bayern Munich stunned Real Madrid in a breathtaking 4-3 win (6-4 agg) in the UEFA Champions League. Late strikes sealed the deal after a chaotic first half. Red card drama and relentless attacks made this one of the most thrilling knockout clashes.0:00 – Bayern Munich edge Real Madrid 4–3 in a thrilling match1:18 – Vincent Kompany speaks at a press conference2:24 – Álvaro Arbeloa interacts with the media

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