Bayern Munich Crowned Bundesliga Champions Again | Massive Munich Celebrations | Sports News

Bayern Munich celebrated their 35th Bundesliga title in front of thousands of fans at Munich’s iconic Marienplatz after a dramatic final day of the 2026 season.Harry Kane lifted the Bundesliga trophy after scoring a hat-trick in Bayern’s 5-1 win over Cologne, while stars including Michael Olise, Luis Díaz and Jamal Musiala joined the celebrations.Coach Vincent Kompany completed a dream first season as Bayern once again finished as champions of Germany.0:00 - Bayern Munich lifts the 35th Bundesliga title1:15 - Harry Kane hat-trick and trophy presentation2:40 - Massive celebrations at Marienplatz with Musiala, Diaz, and Olise

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