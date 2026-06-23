Argentina vs Austria Highlights: Messi Magic Leads Argentina To 2-0 FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | Sports

Argentina continued their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey with a confident 2-0 victory over Austria in a thrilling encounter. Lionel Messi and Argentina showcased their class with attacking brilliance, smart game control, and a strong defensive display to secure another important win on the world stage.In this video:00:00 – Kickoff: Argentina take early control01:00 – Messi influences attacking play02:00 – Second half goal seals 2-0 win

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