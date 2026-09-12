Waymo has launched its first public robotaxi service in Las Vegas, expanding its autonomous ride-hailing network with Ojai vehicles powered by its sixth-generation Driver.

Waymo begins offering fully autonomous rides across a 24-mile service area covering the Strip up to Sahara Avenue, Boulder Junction, Spring Valley, and Winchester.

Las Vegas became one of the first markets with majority Ojai vehicles, featuring spacious cabins and rider-focused accessibility.

Waymo says its autonomous system has recorded 94% fewer serious-injury-or-worse crashes than human drivers, based on more than 220 million fully autonomous miles.

Waymo said on Monday it will begin offering autonomous rides to the general public in Las Vegas, marking its first public robotaxi market in Nevada as the company continues to expand its driverless ride-hailing network across the U.S.

The Las Vegas launch gives residents and visitors access to fully autonomous Waymo rides across a service area of nearly 24 miles, with routes covering parts of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding neighborhoods. Waymo said more riders will gradually gain access as it works toward opening the service to everyone.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) shares were up around 3% at the time of writing on Monday morning.

Waymo Brings Ojai To Las Vegas

The Las Vegas rollout is also significant because the city is among the first Waymo markets where a majority of the fleet will consist of the company's new Ojai vehicles, powered by its sixth-generation Waymo Driver.

Waymo first introduced the Ojai to public riders earlier this year. The vehicle features a spacious cabin, three large LED screens and rider-focused accessibility features. Waymo said the Ojai was designed specifically for fully autonomous ride-hailing.

Waymo began introducing the Ojai in Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Francisco before expanding the vehicle to additional markets. The company previously said Denver, Las Vegas and San Diego would be among the cities receiving the newer platform as it expanded its autonomous fleet.

Las Vegas Service Area

Waymo's initial Las Vegas service area covers portions of the city from Boulder Junction and the Las Vegas Strip toward Sahara Avenue, and extends from the edge of Spring Valley toward Winchester.

The company highlighted destinations including Allegiant Stadium and The Venetian as part of the rider experience.

Waymo also became the official autonomous ride-hailing partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium in August. The partnership includes a dedicated Waymo pickup and drop-off area for riders traveling to games, concerts and other major events.

Las Vegas Adds To Waymo's Rapid Expansion

The Las Vegas launch follows Waymo's September rollout in Denver, San Diego and Tampa.

On Sept. 1, Waymo said it began welcoming its first public riders in those three cities, bringing its network to 14 cities offering fully autonomous trips. The company said tens of thousands of people in each of those markets had already expressed interest before the launches.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Waymo was expanding its autonomous ride-hailing service to Denver, San Diego and Tampa.

Nevada regulators had already approved Waymo's application to operate as an Autonomous Vehicle Network Company in the state. The Nevada Transportation Authority said in August that the approval allows Waymo to provide paid passenger transportation in fully autonomous vehicles within Clark County, subject to operating conditions.

Waymo Highlights Safety Record

Waymo is also emphasizing its safety data as it expands. The company said its Waymo Driver has been involved in 94% fewer crashes resulting in serious injuries or worse compared with human drivers over the same distance driven in its operating areas. Waymo's latest analysis covered more than 220 million fully autonomous miles through March 2026.

The company's analysis also showed an 82% reduction in crashes involving any reported injury and an 82% reduction in crashes involving airbag deployment compared with its human-driver benchmarks.

Those figures are based on Waymo's own safety methodology and comparisons with human-driver benchmarks.

How Did GOOG Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward GOOG remained “Neutral” over the past 24 hours.

GOOG stock has gained 9% year-to-date.

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