The analyst actions follow Roblox’s developer conference, where management outlined changes to game discovery and new ways for creators to reach players beyond the core app.

Wells Fargo said Roblox’s business has bottomed and a positive inflection is underway, according to the Fly.

Roblox's discovery changes could support Q4 and 2027 estimates as launch velocity stays elevated, said BoFA.

Roblox is taking deliberate steps toward re-expanding growth, though visibility remains low, according to Wedbush.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) stock jumped more than 11% on Monday after three analysts raised their price targets, following the recent Roblox Developers Conference (RDC), where the company laid out plans around game discovery, creator tools and expanding how players access Roblox.

According to TheFly, Wells Fargo made the largest move, lifting its target to $64 from $46 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating. The firm said Roblox’s business has “bottomed out” and a “positive inflection is underway”.

Analysts Focus On Roblox Discovery And New Games

Wells Fargo said Roblox’s game-discovery algorithm is becoming more sophisticated, helping increase the frequency of hits such as “Steal an Egg.” The firm also pointed to new 18-plus initiatives and expansion beyond Roblox’s own platform as ways to broaden its addressable game market, per TheFly.

BofA, meanwhile, said management’s updated explanation of its content-discovery philosophy appeared less punitive toward viral hits. According to TheFly, the firm said the rise of “Steal an Egg” may reflect that fine-tuning and could support its fourth-quarter (Q4) and 2027 estimates, while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Wedbush kept a 'Neutral' rating but hiked the target price to $48 from $40. It said RDC saw Roblox taking deliberate steps toward re-expanding growth, but cautioned that visibility remains low and investment spending is accelerating to support the path needed to re-accelerate growth, per TheFly.

Roblox Is Reworking How Players Find And Access Games

At the RDC last week, Roblox said its discovery system is becoming increasingly age-aware, optimizing differently for younger users, who favor shorter-form games, and older users, who tend to return to deeper experiences. The company is also testing discovery based on how effectively a game brings new players onto the platform.

Roblox also plans to let creators distribute games as standalone apps across mobile devices, personal computers, and consoles, while an in-browser player is due by year-end. Offline solo play is planned for mid-2027.

The company said players spent 29 billion hours on Roblox last quarter across more than 180 countries, giving analysts a sizable base of engagement against which to assess whether the new discovery and distribution initiatives can translate into faster growth.

What Retail Investors Think About RBLX Stock?

Sentiment around RBLX stock turned 'bullish' on Stocktwits amid 'high' message volume.

RBLX stock retail sentiment on September 14 as of 12:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, Roblox shares have dropped more than 37%, sharply underperforming the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN), which includes Roblox and is up about 10% over the same period.

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