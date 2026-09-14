Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube have established a unified policy coalition to safeguard their growing live sports investments amid mounting federal regulatory pressure.

Streaming giants Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube launched the Streaming Access and Choice Alliance to advocate for technology-neutral entertainment policies.

The coalition forms as the Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission review antitrust rules governing sports media rights.

Managed by trade group TechNet, the new alliance gives tech powerhouses a dedicated policy vehicle after past departures from trade groups.

Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet’s YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) have joined forces to launch a unified advocacy coalition to shape federal entertainment policy, Axios reported Monday.

The newly established organization, known as the Streaming Access and Choice Alliance, will operate under the leadership of TechNet, a major tech industry trade association. The founding members are forming a collective lobbying effort as regulators examine streaming’s expanding role in digital media and sports distribution.

NFLX stock gained about 4% on Monday, GOOGL stock rose about 2.5%, while AMZN eased about 1.2% at the time of writing.

Defending Technology-Neutral Policies

In a statement cited by Axios, TechNet noted that the alliance intends to advocate for "technology-neutral policies that encourage innovation in entertainment". The coalition aims to safeguard digital platforms' ability to invest heavily across a wide array of programming options, with a primary emphasis on live sports events.

By forming a unified front, the three digital giants hope to ensure future federal oversight does not impose legacy broadcasting regulations or impede their ability to secure exclusive streaming rights.

The move comes at a pivotal juncture as Washington regulators increase scrutiny over how sports leagues license their lucrative broadcasting packages.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has publicly raised questions regarding the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, examining whether long-standing antitrust exemptions have improperly incentivized sports leagues to transition games off free over-the-air television and behind subscription paywalls.

As traditional networks voice frustration over losing prime sporting events to digital competitors, lawmakers and regulatory officials are re-evaluating whether current laws adequately protect consumer access to live broadcasts.

Previous Alliances

The creation of the Streaming Access and Choice Alliance marks another structural shift in tech policy representation. Netflix, Amazon, and Google were previously key participants in the Internet Association, a comprehensive Big Tech lobbying coalition that ultimately disbanded in late 2021 after its members' policy objectives began to diverge.

Following the 2021 disbanding, a broader coalition known as the Streaming Innovation Alliance was introduced in 2023, bringing together legacy entertainment firms and streaming platforms like Disney (DIS), Paramount (PSKY), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

NFLX, AMZN, GOOG Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ towards Netflix and Amazon stock and was ‘neutral’ on Alphabet, with ‘normal’ to ‘low’ message volumes.

NFLX stock has lost 14% year-to-date, GOOGL stock has risen about 12%, and Amazon is up 10% during the same period.

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