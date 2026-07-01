Visa received a fresh round of support from Wall Street after reporting stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and raising its full-year outlook, while Wells Fargo raised its price target on Snowflake by more than 56%.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating on Visa, arguing that its diversified global network continues to be underestimated by investors despite an uncertain economic backdrop.

Citi raised Visa’s target to $440 from $400, citing broad-based strength across its businesses.

Wells Fargo said Snowflake can gain from enterprise AI adoption without heavy capital spending or dependence on a specific AI model.

Visa (V) and Snowflake (SNOW) hit new 52-week highs on Wednesday, with V heading for a fourth straight day of gains following price target hikes on Wall Street after a better-than-expected third-quarter print, while Wells Fargo raised its target on Snowflake by more than 56%, calling it a near-term AI beneficiary

At the time of writing, V stock was up around 1.3%, while SNOW stock gained 6.5%.

Wall Street Raises Visa’s Price Target After Earnings Beat

Visa received a fresh round of support from Wall Street after reporting stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and raising its full-year outlook. UBS lifted its price target to $420 from $410, saying Visa’s second consecutive FY26 guidance increase was driven by resilient growth in value-added services, pricing, cross-border transactions and Visa Direct.

Citi raised its target to $440 from $400, citing broad-based strength across the business and accelerating global payments volume. The firm also expects fiscal 2027 to remain another strong year for Visa. Morgan Stanley increased its target to $416 and reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating, arguing that Visa’s diversified global network continues to be underestimated by investors despite an uncertain economic backdrop.

Visa reported quarterly revenue of $11.63 billion on Tuesday, up 14% year over year, while earnings rose 11% to $3.32 per share, both ahead of analyst expectations, according to Fiscal.ai. Visa expects low-teens revenue growth in full-year 2026.

Retail sentiment surrounding V on Stocktwits has remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. The stock has gained more than 7% so far this year.

Wells Fargo Says SNOW Is A Near-Term AI Winner

Snowflake received a vote of confidence from Wells Fargo, which raised its price target by more than 56% to $500 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating. This also represents an upside potential of over 72% from current levels.

The firm said “the game has changed,” and that AI agents are driving faster customer spending on Snowflake’s platform than investors currently expect. Wells Fargo believes the company is positioned as a near-term AI beneficiary because it can gain from enterprise AI adoption without heavy capital spending or dependence on a specific AI model.

On Tuesday, Snowflake unveiled Cortex AI Gateway along with new AI security capabilities to support secure agent interoperability across enterprise platforms.

Retail sentiment surrounding SNOW on Stocktwits has remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours. However, the stock has seen strong buying interest so far this year, gaining more than 33%.

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