Rocket Lab Corporation has joined the U.S. Space Force's Space Data Network Consortium and secured $12 million in delivery orders.

Rocket Lab has been selected for the Space Data Network Consortium to support the Space Data Network Backbone.

The company won two competitive delivery orders totaling $12 million to develop, test, and validate secure optical and orbital network technology.

Rocket Lab plans to conduct a live space demonstration in 2027 using its proprietary Photon spacecraft equipped with advanced optical hardware.

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) on Tuesday announced it joined the U.S. Space Force’s Space Data Network Consortium and earned $12 million across two competitive contracts to support a next-generation defense communications network.

The deal integrates the commercial space provider into the Space Data Network Backbone initiative, a project managed by Space Systems Command to build a resilient, high-speed orbital communications network for defense operations across land, sea, air, and space.

However, RKLB stock slipped 0.7% after-hours.

Building the Orbital Backbone

The Space Data Network initiative aims to furnish military units with low-latency, high-bandwidth data transmission globally. By adding commercial partners, Space Systems Command seeks to diversify supply chains and improve system resilience against electronic warfare or anti-satellite threats.

Under the new agreements, Rocket Lab will build the network's core infrastructure. Its team will design, evaluate, and demonstrate critical systems needed to link satellites with each other and with surface stations without reliance on traditional ground links.

Orbital Testing Planned for 2027

To fulfill contract objectives, Rocket Lab will launch a test mission featuring its modular Photon spacecraft. The satellite will carry customized optical communication payloads designed to evaluate real-time, inter-satellite laser links in low-Earth orbit.

The company expects to deliver its operational space demonstration in 2027.

“Rocket Lab is honored to join the U.S. Space Force's Space Data Network Consortium and to contribute to the development of this critical communications infrastructure,” said Sir Peter Beck, founder and chief executive officer of Rocket Lab. “This represents a significant opportunity to leverage Rocket Lab's vertically integrated capabilities to help ensure seamless interoperability and global connectivity for the Joint Force.”

Deepening Defense Ties

The selection reinforces Rocket Lab's pivot toward end-to-end mission solutions alongside its core launch services business. By providing both space vehicle manufacturing and launch capabilities, the company aims to capture larger defense system integration contracts.

The company also joined the U.S. Space Force’s $981 million NITE-STAR program on Monday, opening the door for the aerospace company to compete for major contracts to improve military space test and training infrastructure.

RKLB Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes.

RKLB stock has gained about 14% year-to-date.

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