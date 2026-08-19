Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is planning to issue high-vote shares to CEO Dario Amodei and its co-founders to maintain leadership control.

Anthropic plans to grant special shares with enhanced voting privileges to CEO Dario Amodei and other co-founders.

Amodei currently holds only about a 2% equity stake, making extra voting power key to maintaining managerial direction after going public.

Anthropic confidentially filed for an IPO in June and is expected to go public before the end of the year.

Artificial intelligence firm Anthropic is working out plans to assign extra voting power to its executive leadership team as it approaches a highly anticipated initial public offering.

The Claude developer is evaluating how to distribute super-voting stock to Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei alongside other co-founders, according to a report from The Information.

People familiar with the matter said that the arrangement is designed to help leadership steer the organization's long-term direction, particularly since Amodei currently owns about 2% of the company.

A Silicon Valley Strategy

Dual-class equity arrangements are standard practice among major Silicon Valley tech companies seeking to safeguard founder influence after going public. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel use similar governance structures, each retaining shares with 10 votes per share. Alphabet co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin employ a comparable dual-class voting framework.

The governance discussions come amid rapid commercial expansion and heightened investor interest. Anthropic completed a $65 billion financing round in May, valuing it at $965 billion. Shortly after, the startup confidentially submitted an IPO prospectus to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June, just one week ahead of a similar confidential filing by main rival OpenAI.

Market observers expect Anthropic to officially launch its public offering before the end of the year.

Furthermore, the organization intends to maintain its Long-Term Benefit Trust, a governance body that wields authority over appointing most of Anthropic’s seven board members through non-economic shares. This trust, whose members include former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, helps restrict conventional investor power and prioritize long-term safety goals.

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