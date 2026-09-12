Major financial institutions are competing to secure wealth-management mandates for Anthropic employees who stand to earn substantial payouts from the artificial intelligence startup's upcoming IPO.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, BNY Mellon, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo, alongside boutique advisories, are pitching to manage Anthropic employees' fortunes post-listing.

Anthropic requested detailed proposals from advisory firms regarding fee structures, service offerings, and operational capabilities to curate a recommended list of advisers for its staff.

The debut of the Claude developer is projected to mint numerous new millionaires, mirroring recent trends seen among employees preparing for major mega-IPOs.

Major Wall Street institutions are aggressively pursuing wealth-management opportunities ahead of artificial intelligence developer Anthropic PBC’s anticipated initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.

Financial heavyweights including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), Bank of America Corp. (BAC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), and Bank of New York Mellon Corp.’s (BNY) wealth division are in active discussions with the startup, according to individuals familiar with the matter.

Anthropic is seeking to curate a list of recommended financial advisers to help its staff manage upcoming financial payouts. Both Anthropic and representatives for the financial institutions declined to comment.

Formal Pitching Process Underway

In recent weeks, the creator of the Claude AI assistant issued a formal request for information, inviting wealth managers and smaller boutique advisory firms to submit details regarding their fee structures, operational capacities, and service packages.

The competitive push highlights the financial sector's eager appetite to capture new private wealth generated by the boom in artificial intelligence.

Industry observers anticipate that the public listing could unlock extraordinary wealth for startup personnel who acquired equity relatively recently. Brandon Smith of advisory firm Laird Norton Wetherby noted that the rapid rise of the AI sector means equity granted even two years ago could yield substantial capital for staff.

"It is equivalent to a lottery ticket," Smith said, adding that it is highly reasonable to expect the listing to generate a wave of new millionaires.

Echoing Recent Tech Trends

The surge in interest follows recent patterns seen among high-profile tech debuts, where employees have coordinated directly to secure specialized financial terms. Prior to SpaceX's listing, over 1,000 current and former staff members joined forces to negotiate discounted rates and specialized tax-planning services from wealth managers.

As Anthropic prepares to list, Wall Street firms are working to position themselves to capture the incoming flood of private wealth.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits related to Anthropic was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes.

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