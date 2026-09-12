Kimmel and Disney are discussing a post-2026-27 season deal as the economics of late-night television continue to deteriorate, Variety reported.

Kimmel moved to a one-year contract in 2025 after previously signing three-year deals.

Late-night TV advertising spending reportedly fell to $209 million in 2025 from $519.7 million in 2017.

ABC suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for six days in 2025 following backlash over Kimmel’s comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Walt Disney Co.’s (DIS) ABC has reportedly entered into negotiations with Jimmy Kimmel over whether he will remain the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” beyond the 2026-2027 season.

DIS stock was trading about 1% higher on Friday afternoon at the time of writing.

Kimmel, Disney Discuss New Deal

Kimmel and Disney are discussing whether he will continue hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after the 2026-2027 season, reported Variety, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

Kimmel moved to a one-year contract in 2025 after previously signing more typical three-year deals. The shorter arrangement comes as late-night television has faced challenges including declining viewership among younger audiences and a drop in advertising dollars.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has remained part of popular culture, while Kimmel has also become a prominent figure as late-night programs have increasingly incorporated political humor and anti-Trump commentary.

A one-year agreement could give both Kimmel and ABC greater flexibility if the economics of late-night television become more difficult, stated the Variety report.

Late-Night Ad Spending Falls

The renewal discussions come as advertising spending across late-night television has declined sharply. Spending totaled $209 million in 2025, down from $519.7 million in 2017, according to Guideline data cited by Variety.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” accounted for $51.1 million in advertising spending in 2024, representing 21% of total late-night TV ad spending, according to the firm. That share was below the levels recorded by NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and CBS’ now-defunct “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” stated the report.

Puck had previously reported that Kimmel and Disney’s television network were in renewal talks.

Kimmel’s History Of Tensions With Trump Administration

The renewal talks come as Kimmel has recently clashed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Trump administration over political content. Earlier this week, Kimmel accused the FCC and the administration of pressuring broadcasters to restrict political speech after ABC pulled an interview with Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico from his show and moved it to YouTube. Kimmel said ABC was concerned the interview could trigger the FCC’s equal-time rules, which require broadcasters to provide opposing candidates comparable airtime.

Kimmel also faced a confrontation with the administration in 2025 when ABC temporarily suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following backlash over his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Disney suspended the program for six days before bringing Kimmel back.

DIS Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for DIS remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘low’ at the time of writing.

DIS shares have lost nearly 6% year-to-date.

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