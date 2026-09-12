Enrique Lores is rejecting multi-billion-dollar takeover bids to chart PayPal's independent future.

A buyout offer exceeding $50 billion from rival Stripe and private-equity firm Advent International has stalled over pricing disagreements.

CEO Enrique Lores plans to transform Venmo from a simple peer-to-peer payment tool into a comprehensive money-management platform.

Under a new compensation structure, Lores stands to earn a $25 million bonus if PayPal's stock reaches an average of $68, and over $60 million if it hits $125.

PayPal (PYPL) CEO Enrique Lores is charting an independent path forward for the payments pioneer, choosing to rebuild the company rather than sell it following a stalled buyout attempt valued at over $50 billion, according to an exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal.

Lores, the former HP executive who unexpectedly took the helm as CEO six months ago, faces an uphill battle to convince a skeptical Wall Street.

Shares briefly surged to over $62 after fintech competitor Stripe and private equity firm Advent International made a $60.50-per-share acquisition offer. However, with negotiations stalled over valuation differences, the stock has retreated to $53.

PYPL stock rose about 0.8% on Friday.

Revamp Of Core Services And Venmo Expansion

To regain competitive momentum against giants like Apple Pay and Google Wallet, Lores plans to cut billions in expenses, improve user incentives, and modernize the classic PayPal checkout experience.

Central to his strategy is a broad transformation of Venmo, aiming to reshape the low-profit app into a full-scale financial ecosystem. Lores envisions Venmo competing directly with platforms like SoFi and Chime by adding budgeting tools, stock trading, and upcoming buy-now-pay-later options alongside its existing crypto and debit services.

The pivot comes as digital banking competitors rapidly consolidate their positions; Revolut recently secured conditional approval for a U.S. national bank charter, while Chime announced an acquisition to secure its own banking charter. Meanwhile, PayPal's application for a Utah state charter remains under review.

As The Wall Street Journal detailed, Lores has strong financial motivation to execute this vision. His compensation targets include a $25 million payout if PayPal's stock averages $68 over 60 days, and upwards of $60 million if shares touch $125. Nevertheless, analysts warn that overcoming years of sluggish execution in a crowded market will present significant hurdles for the turnaround.

PYPL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes.

PYPL stock has lost 10.2% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<