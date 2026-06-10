SpaceX's imminent market debut is driving fresh attention toward satellite and aerospace names across the sector.

A new wave of leveraged SpaceX ETFs is emerging, including SPCF, LOFF, SPCH, SPCU and SPAL, offering amplified exposure to SpaceX.

Investor orders for SpaceX are reportedly topping $250 billion, making the IPO nearly 4x oversubscribed.

With only about 7% of SpaceX shares expected to be freely tradable initially, investors have poured billions into ETFs.

SpaceX hasn't even started trading yet, but Wall Street is already waging the "Super Bowl of ETF advertising," with asset managers launching a flurry of space-themed and SpaceX-focused funds that are impacting stocks such as AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Rocket Lab (RKLB), Intuitive Machines (LUNR) and Redwire (RDW).

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In overnight trading, ASTS and LUNR gained 1% each, while RKLB slipped 1% and RDW fell 2%.

The ETF Space Race Is Getting Crowded

Until recently, investors looking for dedicated exposure to the commercial space industry had few options. Today, the market includes the Procure Space ETF (UFO), Tema Space Innovators ETF (NASA), VanEck Space ETF (WARP), SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT), Roundhill Space & Technology ETF (MARS), Corgi Space & Satellite Communications ETF (DIPR) and Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF (JEDI).

The latest entrant is BlackRock, which launched the iShares Space Technologies UCITS ETF (STAR) for European investors. The ETF includes a fast-entry mechanism that allows newly listed companies to be added between scheduled rebalances, potentially enabling rapid inclusion of SpaceX after its Friday debut.

STAR holds 56 stocks, with RKLB making up about 20% of the portfolio, followed by LUNR at 3.4% and ASTS at 2.6%. The fund tracks the STOXX Global Space Satellites and Drones Index and carries a 0.5% expense ratio. The launch comes as investor appetite for space stocks surges. Space-themed ETFs have reportedly attracted $8 billion in net inflows this year, making them one of the fastest-growing ETF categories.

Enter The SpaceX ETFs

Now, a second wave of ETFs is targeting SpaceX directly. On Tuesday, ProShares unveiled the ProShares Ultra SpaceX ETF (SPCF), which seeks to deliver 2x the daily performance of SpaceX shares and is scheduled to launch alongside the company's IPO. It joins a growing list of proposed leveraged SpaceX funds, including the Direxion Daily SpaceX Bull 2X ETF (LOFF), Leverage Shares 2x Long SPCX Daily ETF (SPCH), Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SpaceX ETF (SPCU) and GraniteShares 2x Long SpaceX Daily ETF (SPAL).

Unlike diversified space ETFs, these products primarily use swaps, derivatives and cash collateral to provide amplified exposure to SpaceX's stock performance rather than holding traditional baskets of space companies. Strategas Chief ETF Strategist Todd Sohn called the wave of ETFs the "Super Bowl of ETF advertising," highlighting the aggressive competition among issuers to attract investors seeking exposure to the IPO.

The ETF rush comes as demand for SpaceX hits a fever pitch. The company plans to raise $75 billion by selling 555.6 million shares at $135 per share, valuing the business at $1.8 trillion. Investor orders have reportedly topped $250 billion, making the IPO nearly four times oversubscribed.

Meanwhile, MSCI said on Monday that it will apply its existing fast-entry rules for large IPOs, potentially allowing SpaceX to join key indexes within 10 trading days of listing. Nasdaq and FTSE Russell have also introduced fast-track processes for newly listed megacaps like SpaceX.

Why ASTS, RKLB, LUNR And RDW Are Benefiting

While many of the newest funds are centered on SpaceX itself, investors are also pouring money into diversified space ETFs that hold a relatively small group of space stocks. With only about 7% of SpaceX shares expected to be freely tradable initially, competition for exposure has been intense.

UFO’s largest positions include RKLB, Planet Labs (PL), LUNR and ASTS. The NASA ETF holds RKLB and ASTS among its largest holdings and maintains pre-IPO SpaceX exposure through special-purpose vehicles. Similarly, WARP, ROKT, MARS, DIPR and JEDI all feature significant allocations to booming space stocks. Three ETFs marketing pre-IPO SpaceX exposure reportedly attracted a combined $4.12 billion in inflows in May, followed by another $645 million during the first five trading days of June.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About Space Stocks?

On Stocktwits, sentiment was 'bearish' on ASTS, RKLB and LUNR amid 'low' message volume, while RDW drew 'bullish' sentiment alongside 'high' message volume. SpaceX remained the clear standout, with 'extremely bullish' sentiment and 'extremely high' message volume.

Over the past year, RKLB has gained 265%, ASTS has climbed 155%, LUNR has advanced 133%, while RDW has fallen 21%.

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