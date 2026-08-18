The company previously raised its target to more than 3.5 times its full-year 2025 robotaxi revenue of $6.7 million.

Second -quarter robotaxi revenue reached $12.1 million, surging 691% from a year earlier.

Pony AI’s total revenue came in at $36.2 million, ahead of Wall Street estimates of $35.2 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

Capital expenditures rose primarily due to investments in mass-producing and deploying its seventh-generation robotaxis.

Pony AI (PONY) was on investors’ radar on Tuesday after the company said it expects to exceed its 2026 robotaxi revenue target, following a better-than-expected second-quarter topline.

The company previously raised its target to more than 3.5 times its 2025 robotaxi revenue of $6.7 million, implying at least $23.5 million this year. Management said further progress in overseas operations should add to growth.

“We will continue to advance our full-year plans and are confident in our ability to exceed our full-year Robotaxi services revenues target, with further progress in overseas commercialization adding to our growth momentum,” said James Peng, Chairman and CEO of Pony.ai.

PONY shares were up 2.5% in pre-market trading.

Q2 Robotaxi Revenue Jumps Nearly Eightfold

Second-quarter (Q2) robotaxi revenue reached $12.1 million, surging 691% from a year earlier. The company’s global robotaxi fleet grew to 1,975 vehicles, putting it on track toward its goal of more than 3,500 vehicles by the end of 2026.

Pony AI’s total revenue came in at $36.2 million, ahead of Wall Street estimates of $35.2 million, according to Fiscal.ai. Its diluted loss of $0.10 per share was also narrower than analysts’ expectations of a $0.17 per share loss.

Capital expenditures rose to $32.2 million from $9.6 million a year earlier. The increase was primarily due to investments in mass-producing and deploying its seventh-generation robotaxis, as well as spending on data centers and servers.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, restricted cash, and long-term debt instruments for wealth management were $1.39 billion at the end of June, compared to $1.44 billion a quarter earlier.

Pony AI Marks Strong Expansion Across China And Europe

Pony AI said it expanded into several Chinese cities during the quarter, with all versions of its gen-7 robotaxis, including models developed with BAIC, GAC and Toyota, now in daily operation. Registered users of the PonyPilot service in China surpassed 1.5 million.

The company also accelerated its overseas expansion, securing several deployment partners, including Uber, for a planned rollout of more than 2,000 robotaxis across Europe. Agreements covering more than 4,000 vehicles across international markets are currently under negotiation, the company said.

Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’

Retail sentiment surrounding PONY on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. It was also among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

The stock has slumped more than 45% so far this year.

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