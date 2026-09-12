Oracle Corp. has expanded its workforce-reduction strategy, adding $700 million to its restructuring budget to manage cash-flow pressures.

Oracle raised the projected budget for its "2026 Restructuring Plan" to around $2.8 billion, driven primarily by employee severance costs.

Financial strain stemming from the rapid build-out of large-scale AI data centers for high-profile clients like OpenAI has necessitated aggressive cost-cutting measures.

The enterprise software giant eliminated 21,000 positions year-over-year by late May, bringing its global workforce to 141,000 employees.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) expanded its ongoing corporate restructuring, committing an additional $700 million to severance packages and employee layoffs as it navigates financial strain from aggressive artificial intelligence infrastructure spending.

According to a regulatory disclosure filed on Friday, the company’s total budget for its "2026 Restructuring Plan" has now reached around $2.8 billion. Oracle said in the filing that it has already absorbed about $2.1 billion in expenses tied to workforce reductions, noting that the added $700 million allocation covers anticipated further cuts.

ORCL stock ended Friday 1.8% lower and fell another 1.3% after-hours.

AI Build-Out Triggers Cash Crunch

The move comes as the cloud computing giant faces intensifying cash-flow pressures tied to building massive data centers needed to power complex generative AI models for enterprise clients, including OpenAI.

To conserve liquidity amid the expensive infrastructure expansion, Oracle initiated initial workforce trims earlier this year. Reports from Business Insider in August previously signaled that corporate leaders were preparing additional downsizing measures.

Oracle’s first-quarter revenue increased 30% to $19.35 billion, exceeding Wall Street projections of $19.14 billion, as per Koyfin data. Adjusted earnings were $1.92 per share, higher than analysts’ estimates of $1.74 per share.

The company also raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings forecast to $8.10 ​per share from $8.05, and forecast annual revenue of at least $90 billion.

However, Oracle reiterated its fiscal 2027 capital expenditure guidance of $90 billion to $95 billion after Thursday’s market close. Oracle CFO Hilary Maxson told analysts that the spending will flow directly to vendors supplying AI racks, cooling systems, and networking equipment, according to TheFly.

Financial Strategy And Workforce Impact

Speaking to analysts on an earnings conference call on Thursday, Oracle Chief Financial Officer Hilary Maxson emphasized that internal "simplification and efficiency actions" remain central to the organization's effort to contain operating expenses and protect profit margins.

The restructuring efforts have already led to a substantial headcount reduction. As of late May, Oracle employed approximately 49,000 domestic workers in the United States and about 92,000 staff members internationally. The combined 141,000-person headcount reflects a net drop of 21,000 employees compared to the previous year.

ORCL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

ORCL stock has lost 22.6% year-to-date.

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