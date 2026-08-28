Nvidia has spent more than $2.5 million on federal lobbying this year, according to Bloomberg.

The new PAC will be funded by voluntary employee contributions.

Elon Musk has put about $90.6 million into the 2026 election cycle, according to the Washington Post.

The U.S. government is weighing AI rules that could shape the future for AI labs as well as Nvidia’s AI chip business.

Nvidia Corp. is reportedly stepping up its political presence in Washington, launching an employee-funded political action committee as lawmakers and the Donald Trump administration move closer to defining rules that could shape the future of AI.

The world’s most valuable company filed paperwork Thursday to establish the Nvidia Corporation Employees Federal Political Action Committee, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The framework allows eligible employees to contribute up to $5,000 a year to the PAC, which will then donate to candidates from both parties and political committees.

Nvidia spent more than $2.5 million on federal lobbying this year, according to the report, while also bringing in former Intel government affairs executive and Commerce Department official Bruce Andrews as its chief external affairs officer.

The chipmaker is joining a broader political push by the technology industry. Anthropic established its own federal PAC earlier this year, while OpenAI and other AI companies have sharply increased their lobbying spending.

Together, the two leading AI developers spent $3.17 million during the second quarter, up 23% from the first three months of the year, CNBC reported, citing federal lobbying disclosures.

Tech Firms, Founders Donate Ahead Of U.S. Midterms

Meanwhile, tech billionaires are also pouring money into the 2026 midterm elections.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has donated about $90.6 million to the current election cycle, according to Washington Post analysis, including more than $50 million to his America PAC, which largely supports Republican candidates.

Musk’s America PAC is separately planning to spend as much as $120 million to boost Republican voter turnout in November, Reuters reported last month.

Amazon.com Executive Chair Jeff Bezos donated about $15,000 to federal committees affiliated with Amazon and Blue Origin, according to the Post. Amazon has previously made larger political contributions, including a $1 million donation to Trump’s 2025 inaugural fund.

Tech Giants Want Seat At Table As Govt Decides AI Framework

For Nvidia, the political push comes as its AI chip business continues to surge even as Washington looks to establish rules for AI companies.

CEO Jensen Huang said in the company’s latest earnings report that “the AI infrastructure build-out is at full steam.”

The Trump administration introduced a National AI Policy Framework in March, which calls on Congress to create a uniform national framework covering issues including AI safety, child protection and state-law preemption.

There is no firm deadline for passage or implementation, leaving the timing of a federal AI regime uncertain as states continue to introduce their own rules.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA remained ‘extremely bullish’ into the second day after its blowout quarterly report. Shares rose 8.7% on Thursday and are up 22.4% year to date.

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