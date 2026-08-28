Retail traders embrace QNX’s Hailo partnership, citing stronger edge AI performance and growth potential in robotics.

BlackBerry’s QNX added support for Hailo’s Hailo-8 AI accelerator, targeting reliable AI applications in robotics, vehicles and industrial systems.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’.

The company is slated to report fiscal Q1 2027 earnings on Sept. 24.

BlackBerry (BB) stock is looking to snap a two-week losing streak as retail investors cheer its QNX partnership with Hailo as a potential “inflection point.” The deal adds Hailo’s AI accelerator support to QNX, fueling optimism around BlackBerry’s push into edge AI, robotics and other intelligent systems.

QNX And Hailo Target More Predictable AI For Robots, Vehicles And Machines

On Thursday, BlackBerry’s QNX division and Israel-based AI company Hailo announced their collaboration as demand grows for AI systems that can make decisions directly on connected devices. QNX Software Development Platform 8.0 now supports Hailo’s Hailo-8 AI accelerator, giving developers another hardware option for applications that require both computing speed and dependable real-time operation.

The partnership targets systems that must respond consistently in physical environments, including robots, vehicles, medical equipment and industrial machinery. QNX and Hailo tested the setup with a Raspberry Pi 5 connected to a Hailo-8 accelerator.

The companies compared QNX SDP 8.0 with a real-time Linux setup and found advantages in several performance measures. QNX recorded as much as 14 times better consistency in AI workload performance, a 2.6-fold improvement in latency distribution, 4.1% greater throughput and a 3.9% reduction in average latency.

BlackBerry stock inched 0.8% lower overnight, ahead of Friday. The stock has gained over 7% this week and is on track to reverse two straight weeks of loss.

BlackBerry Growth Bet Beyond Automotive With Physical AI

In a recent interview, BlackBerry CEO John Giamatteo said QNX powers about 95% of vehicles using advanced software, with major chipmakers such as Nvidia, Qualcomm and Intel among its partners. He added that “physical AI” — including warehouse robots and surgical systems — is emerging as a fast-growing QNX business.

In June, the company’s CFO Tim Foote said the company has transformed from a cash-burning business into a profitable software company, delivering eight straight quarters of improved GAAP net income and positive cash generation.

BlackBerry is slated to report its fiscal second-quarter 2027 earnings on Sept. 24. Analysts see $145.53 million in Q2 revenue with earnings of $0.04 per share, according to Fiscal Ai data.

What BB Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day with nearly a 100% increase in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said, “Hailo endorsement is an inflection point for QNX. JW has said clearly, their benchmark on performance is Linux. If they can manage to match or exceed Linux. There is no limit what QNX can do on physical AI.”

Another user said, “As the number of QNX instances in autos goes from 1 to 4 by 2030 and SDV numbers double from 25 to 50% of market share, we’re going to see an 8x in QNX auto revenues. Add in 2x for general robotics and medical, we’ll be at 16x by 2030.

A third user said, “300 million connected devices per year cumulatively added to QNX recurring revenue will be the snowball that keeps growing into an avalanche.”

BB stock has gained over 128% year-to-date.

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