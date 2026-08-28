Salesforce and Anthropic announced ClaudeForce, which combines Claude models with Salesforce’s customer data, workflows, and enterprise governance.

Analysts say Salesforce's strong Q2 report and new Claude integration dispel fears that AI will disrupt niche enterprise software.

CRM stock gained 22.6% on Thursday, its best single-day move in six years, before dropping marginally in overnight trading.

Retail sentiment for CRM remained ‘extremely bullish.’

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is once again lending his charm to Salesforce's AI push, starring in a new campaign that pitches the company's expanded partnership with Anthropic as a way for businesses to turn AI from a question-answering tool into an agent that can actually get work done.

In the ad, reposted by Salesforce's CEO on X, McConaughey walks viewers through a typical Monday morning for a salesperson: "a pipeline full of deals," a "calendar full of meetings," and an "inbox full of things that somebody needed yesterday." Salespeople, he explains, traditionally had to hunt for answers across dashboards, call notes, email, and Slack, with one tab leading to another until "pretty soon you're working just to figure out what work needs doing." That, the ad argues, is the problem the Salesforce-Anthropic partnership, branded ClaudeForce, is designed to solve.

The pitch is that Claude can reason over live Salesforce data rather than operating as a standalone chatbot. The ad shows Claude identifying a stalled deal, examining what has happened and what is missing, then pulling together information across Salesforce, Slack, and email. From there, it can "build the plan, update the pricing, tailor the proposal, draft the note to the customer," McConaughey says.

McConaughey's Salesforce Tie-Up Isn't New

McConaughey has been part of a long-running Salesforce campaign promoting its AI and CRM solutions, often appearing alongside his "True Detective" co-star and real-life friend Woody Harrelson. According to the Wall Street Journal, he is paid more than $10 million annually for the work, and Salesforce's compensation committee approved his package. CEO Marc Benioff told the Journal he had no personal hand in the deal. The reported paycheck has also drawn criticism amid a broader wave of layoffs attributed to AI-driven productivity gains across corporate America.

But ironically, McConaughey has also reportedly used a range of legal tools to protect his likeness from unauthorized AI use, including his face, voice, mannerisms, and even his signature “Alright, alright, alright” catchphrase.

McConaughey isn’t the only prominent star lending his Hollywood weight to America’s Big Tech. "The Matrix" star Keanu Reeves has famously appeared in cybersecurity campaigns for Palo Alto Networks, as well as an iconic Super Bowl spot for website builder Squarespace. John Malkovich, Samuel L. Jackson and Zooey Deschanel have also featured in quirky, celebrity-driven television spots promoting Apple’s Siri voice assistant on older iPhone models.

What's The Deal With ClaudeForce?

Salesforce and Anthropic announced the expanded ClaudeForce partnership alongside Salesforce's second-quarter results on Wednesday, building on an initial relationship formed in 2024. The combination brings Anthropic's Claude models together with Salesforce's customer data, workflows, and enterprise governance infrastructure.

The first product, Salesforce in Claude, is a Claude plugin with prebuilt sales skills that lets users reason over live Salesforce data, review deals and pipelines, update records, and take actions without leaving the Claude interface. Claude is also being embedded directly inside Salesforce's Agentforce platform and made the default AI model across Slack.

For Salesforce, the strategic value is twofold: it gains access to Anthropic's frontier AI models while strengthening its argument that AI agents will augment rather than replace enterprise software — a critical point for investors worried about the so-called "SaaSpocalypse." The ad closes with the joint tagline: "The AI you want, the trust you need."

CRM stock gained 22.6% on Thursday, its best single-day move in six years, before pulling back slightly in overnight trading.

Industry And Retail View On CRM

Analysts described Salesforce's results as a "narrative-changing" quarter. Canaccord said the long-awaited organic growth reacceleration was moving "from thesis to the numbers," while Guggenheim said the results went a long way toward "dispelling the SaaSpocalypse." More cautious voices at Morgan Stanley and Citi acknowledged the improvement but questioned whether the stronger growth — particularly from Agentforce — would prove durable.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CRM remained 'extremely bullish' for a second consecutive day.

The partnership also sparked pointed commentary from tech founders who noted the irony in Anthropic's positioning. "Anthropic while raising VC money: our TAM is the US economy, we are the ultimate intelligence, we are killing the entire app layer... Anthropic in reality: excited to announce ClaudeForce in partnership with Salesforce," wrote Varunram Ganesh, founder of YC-backed agentic AI startup Lapis, on X.

Palantir's Karp Goes Against Salesforce

Palantir CEO Alex Karp has been a vocal Salesforce critic, particularly as the two companies increasingly compete for enterprise and government contracts. After Benioff mocked Palantir's pricing in 2025 — calling it "the most expensive enterprise software" he had seen and joking "maybe I'm not charging enough" — Karp fired back in a podcast appearance, comparing Benioff to someone who can't understand why being nice isn't enough to get ahead. "We're not trying, dude. We're here," Karp said in response to Benioff's growth claims.

Broadly, Karp argues that companies should retain control of their data and AI capabilities rather than hand their proprietary moats to AI labs, unlike Salesforce’s strategy of partnering with AI firms.

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