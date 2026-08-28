Netflix aired 27 minutes of GTA 6 gameplay, helping restore optimism despite damaging leaks.

GTA 6 “Extended Look” helped shift attention away from recent leaks and back toward the game’s Nov. 19 launch.

Rockstar faced a major leak crisis as the CyberLeek group circulated unfinished GTA 6 gameplay online.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for TTWO turned “extremely bullish”.

Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) stock gained overnight after Netflix (NFLX) aired 27 minutes of "Grand Theft Auto VI" gameplay, Rockstar's biggest reveal yet. The Netflix-exclusive special followed a week of damaging leaks from a group calling itself CyberLeek and came a day after Rockstar called the breach "heartbreaking" in its first public statement.

Take-Two’s GTA 6 Launch Back In The Spotlight

The stakes were high. Rockstar Games’ parent Take-Two has staked much of its fiscal 2027 outlook on GTA 6's Nov. 19 launch, and Wall Street has repeatedly shown it will punish or reward TTWO on any headline, good or bad, tied to the title. Thursday's carefully choreographed Netflix rollout appears to have shifted sentiment back toward optimism after days of uncontrolled leak coverage threatened to dominate the narrative heading into launch season.

Netflix’s “Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look” is the longest official preview of the game so far. It follows main characters Jason and Lucia as they get involved in a criminal plot across the fictional state of Leonida.

Take-Two Interactive stock traded over 2% higher overnight, ahead of Friday. The stock is on track for its second straight week of loss.

Rockstar Breaks Silence As Unfinished Gameplay Spreads Online

The reveal landed squarely amid an unexpected crisis for Rockstar. The Verge report said a hacker group identifying itself as “CyberLeek” has spent the past week distributing footage from what it claims is a playable build of the unfinished game, with clips reappearing across platforms almost as fast as they're taken down. Take-Two has already sought subpoenas targeting Microsoft (MSFT) and the communication platform Discord to trace the source.

Rockstar's statement on Wednesday, its first direct acknowledgement of the situation, struck a candid tone, with the company saying it was "heartbreaking" to have footage surface this way and apologizing for the drawn-out road to release.

“We know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week. It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time.”

What TTWO Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory, with a 494% jump in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said, “so many interested in this game that Netflix crashed during GTA 6 the extended look. Twitch also suffered crashes at the same time due to streamers trying to show first look reactions. Say what you want. This game will set records by miles. Its looks beyond fantastic. Won't be long till this flies. $300 will be a bargain by EOY.”

Another user said, “FINALLY got a trailer. I was worried we might see what all these other major dev studios have been doing shooting themselves in the foot with woke B*. It's good to go. This is my biggest position and I'm already thinking about adding more.”

TTWO stock has dropped 9% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com