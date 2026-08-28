CrowdStrike, Okta and Zeta Global soared to annual highs on Thursday due to strong quarterly results, followed by Wall Street optimism.

CRWD stock jumped more than 20% at close on Thursday, after it posted a strong second quarter and attracted a wave of price target hikes from analysts.

OKTA stock surged nearly 29% at close, after its Q2 results topped Wall Street estimates.

ZETA stock climbed about 7% on Thursday as it extended its momentum after its earnings beat posted earlier this month and rode the broader market higher.

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), Okta Inc. (OKTA), and Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) all soared to 52-week highs on Thursday after posting strong quarterly results and receiving price target hikes from Wall Street analysts.

CRWD stock jumped more than 20% at close on Thursday, its steepest single-day climb on record, after it posted a strong second quarter and attracted a wave of price target hikes from analysts.

OKTA stock surged nearly 29% at close, its highest jump since May, after its Q2 results topped Wall Street estimates. The stock also got a slew of price target hikes.

ZETA stock climbed about 7% on Thursday as it extended its momentum after its earnings beat earlier this month and rode the broader market higher.

CrowdStrike Wows Wall Street With Q2 Print

CRWD stock jumped to a 52-week high of $229.08 on Thursday after multiple analysts hiked the price target on the company following its Q2 earnings beat.

The company reported revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, up 26% and ahead of Street estimates. Meanwhile, annual recurring revenue rose 25% to $5.84 billion, while it also clocked a record net new ARR of $333 million, driven by strong demand for AI-powered cybersecurity.

The company raised its FY27 outlook, while Falcon Flex ARR more than doubled to $2.29 billion. The upcoming quarter’s revenue is expected at approximately $1.526 billion.

Analysts raised their price targets on CRWD stock following the results, with Citi setting the highest at $260, while DA Davidson made the largest increase to $245 from $191.25. Analysts highlighted the record $333 million net new ARR, up 51% year over year, along with Falcon Flex momentum, vendor consolidation and growing demand for cybersecurity modernization. Morgan Stanley said the results eased concerns over customer traction, while several firms also pointed to improving momentum in CrowdStrike’s core endpoint business.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CRWD stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. The company’s shares have more than doubled in value in 2026.

Okta Climbs On Stellar Quarterly Performance, Wall Street Optimism

OKTA stock surged to an annual high of $174.85 on Thursday after its Q2 results soared past Wall Street estimates, bolstered by rising corporate investment in AI infrastructure, which in turn drove greater demand for cybersecurity management.

For the quarter, Okta reported $805 million in revenue, up 11% year over year and beating estimates of $793 million, while adjusted earnings per share of $1.05 topped the $0.96 consensus.

Remaining performance obligations rose 17% to a record $4.86 billion, with current RPO up 14% to $2.59 billion. Okta also expanded its Okta for AI Agents offerings, with new products accounting for 30% of Q2 bookings. The company raised FY27 revenue guidance to between $3.22 billion and $3.23 billion and expects third-quarter revenue of $813 million to $817 million.

Needham, Cantor Fitzgerald, Morgan Stanley, and Jefferies all raised their Okta price targets to $200, implying an upside of more than 15% from its last close.

Retail sentiment around OKTA stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. Shares have surged nearly 107% in 2026.

Zeta Global Extends Earnings Momentum Gains

ZETA stock jumped to a 52-week high of $30.39 on Thursday, extending its earnings momentum through the month to clock five consecutive weeks of gains.

Earlier this month, the company posted Q2 revenue of $443 million, up 44% year over year, including 28% organic growth, while adjusted EBITDA rose 56% to $92 million. Zeta also reported GAAP earnings of $0.03 per share, versus expectations for a loss. Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook to $1.818 billion in revenue, $405 million in adjusted EBITDA and $255 million in free cash flow.

Last week, Citi raised its price target to $35 from $26, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, citing stronger-than-expected results and momentum from Athena adoption and Palantir. The company also reported 17% growth in super-scaled customers and 17% growth in average revenue per user.

Bank of America, DA Davidson, and RBC Capital were among other analysts who hiked their targets on ZETA stock.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours. ZETA shares have risen nearly 52% so far in 2026.

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