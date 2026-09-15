Anthropic has unveiled a specialized artificial intelligence tool designed to integrate with major financial institutions including BlackRock and Charles Schwab.

Anthropic introduced "Claude for Financial Advisors," an AI suite featuring integrations with top financial platforms including Charles Schwab, BlackRock, Vanguard, Addepar, and iCapital.

The tool automates client prep, communication drafting, and portfolio tracking, operating under strict guardrails that require explicit advisor approval before taking action.

The launch represents Anthropic’s push into wealth management as AI developers compete to deliver specialized enterprise software.

Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic PBC on Monday unveiled a customized software solution aimed for the wealth management sector.

The platform provides wealth managers with tailored capabilities for client meeting preparation, research analysis, administrative documentation, and client communication. Anthropic positions the software as an operational foundation for modern wealth practices.

The tool builds upon Anthropic's enterprise push into financial services, following its earlier release of specialized AI agents designed to handle tasks such as reviewing financial statements and drafting pitch decks. Its rival OpenAI also launched a specialized tool for financial services last week.

“We see it as the foundation for an AI-native wealth management practice,” says Peter Nolan, head of asset and wealth management at Anthropic.

Key Partnerships

To power the suite, Anthropic has established integrations with major asset managers, custodians, and fintech providers.

Charles Schwab Corp. serves as a primary custodian partner, granting the software secure connectivity to client balances, trading positions, transaction records, and money movement data. Schwab Advisor Services, which services approximately 16,000 registered investment advisory (RIA) firms, highlighted that the integration provides the AI with richer context to improve advisor efficiency.

The tool connects with portfolio analytics and investment research from BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc., as well as software platforms from Addepar and iCapital. Industry executives from BlackRock noted that the integration aligns with a growing trend of advisors outsourcing technical portfolio construction to gain client capacity.

“Advisors are navigating increasingly complex client needs while facing an accelerated pace of change across markets and technology,” said Jaime Magyera, head of US wealth and retirement at BlackRock.

The enterprise product arrives as financial advisory firms seek ways to scale operations despite industry labor constraints.

Jonathan Pelosi, head of financial services at Anthropic, told Bloomberg that the shrinking pool of retiring financial advisors has created a shortage of accessible professional guidance. By relieving advisors of logistical overhead, the technology aims to allow wealth managers to handle a larger client base without sacrificing service depth.

Human Oversight And Regulatory Safeguards

Anthropic emphasized that the tool is structured specifically to comply with strict financial sector regulations and maintain human oversight.

Decision-making authority remains entirely with the human advisor, with the system engineered to request explicit permission before executing any action. To assist with regulatory compliance, the software maintains detailed logs of workflow activities and automatically checks client-facing text against the Securities and Exchange Commission's marketing rule.

Executives from both Anthropic and BlackRock confirmed to Bloomberg that the tool does not provide direct investment advice, leaving portfolio decisions to qualified professionals.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits on Anthropic was ‘bullish,’ with ‘high’ message volumes and retail engagement.

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