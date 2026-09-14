Corning stock faces dilution overhang after a strong run in 2026.

Corning announced an at-the-market program of up to $2 billion, with no fixed price or share count.

GLW has surged roughly 91% this year on strong AI infrastructure demand, hyperscaler deals and Nvidia-backed capacity expansion.

Apple’s foldable iPhone reception adds another potential catalyst for Corning’s advanced glass business.

Corning stock dropped more than 7% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced a new equity offering that could raise up to $2 billion, raising concerns about potential shareholder dilution.

The specialty glass and optical-fiber maker said in a Friday filing that it entered into an equity distribution agreement with Goldman Sachs to sell common stock through an “at-the-market” offering program.

Unlike a traditional secondary offering, Corning did not set a fixed price or a specific number of shares to be sold. Instead, it can determine the timing, price and size of individual sales based on market and other conditions. The shares would be sold from time to time through market transactions or other permitted methods.

GLW Stock Move

The offering comes after a huge run for Corning shares this year. GLW has gained roughly 91% year to date, driven largely by growing investor enthusiasm around Corning’s role in AI infrastructure.

Corning secured major optical-fiber and connectivity deals with hyperscalers and recently announced a multibillion-dollar Verizon agreement, while Nvidia has committed up to $3.2 billion through a warrant arrangement to support Corning’s capacity expansion.

However, shares remain well below their June peak above $270, following a sharp pullback after second-quarter results and concerns around valuation and guidance.

The new offering now adds another near-term overhang as investors weigh Corning’s AI-driven growth opportunity against the potential dilution from issuing additional shares.

Retail View On GLW

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for GLW dipped over the weekend but remained in the ‘bullish’ zone as of Monday.

“$GLW 2B self registration. They sell in blocks to private investors as per filing. 12m shares anyone can buy. With that kind of orders you need cash flow. To grow you need money. Simple,” a trader said.

Another wrote: “$GLW the best company out there to double next year.”

Corning also received a boost from the positive reception to Apple’s first foldable iPhone announced last week, with investors betting that strong demand could benefit its advanced glass business.

Corning has a long-standing relationship with Apple as a key supplier of cover glass for iPhones and other Apple devices, and the foldable iPhone is expected to use Corning’s ultra-thin, flexible glass technology.

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