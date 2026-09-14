Last week, Oklo announced a $1 billion at-the-market equity offering program, which stoked dilution concerns.

Meanwhile, Oklo raised $1.9 billion through an ATM in the first half of 2026.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKLO stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Bullish users remained unbothered by the decline, with many retail investors pointing to Oklo’s nuclear advantage amid the AI boom.

Shares of Oklo Inc. (OKLO) slid more than 3% in the premarket session early Monday as the company’s recent $1 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program stoked dilution concerns.

The stock also slumped to a 52-week low on Friday following the announcement.

However, bullish users remained unbothered by the decline, with many retail investors pointing to Oklo’s nuclear advantage amid the AI boom.

OKLO Stock: What’s Retail Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKLO stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘high’ message volumes. The stock was also among the platform's top trending tickers at the time of writing.

One user said, “$OKLO to all those that hate my negative outlook on the $1B offering. I’m still a buyer and a long term holder in the mid-20s. This stock got overhyped and overvalued. Long term nuclear and fission is the future, I just hope that future is sooner rather than later.”

Another user said, “$OKLO remember $18-20 of the current share price is essentially cash on hand, and only the remaining $16 is enterprise value. They have first mover advantage into an huge order backlog, binding agreement with META and fuel recycling/radioisotope moat.”

In January, Oklo entered into a deal with Meta Platforms Inc. (META) to develop a 1.2 GW advanced nuclear campus in Pike County, Ohio. The project will use Oklo’s sodium-cooled Aurora fast-neutron reactors, with the first phase targeted for 2030 and full capacity by 2034. Meta will provide upfront funding for early development and procurement, reducing financing risk for Oklo.

A third user said, “$OKLO This HAS to go up now that they're sinking ships in the Gulf. All nuclear and renewable stocks should be (rocket emoji).”

OKLO Terminates Earlier ATM Offering

Oklo sold about 17.97 million shares for roughly $1 billion under its previous ATM program, which it has now terminated, but replaced it with a fresh ATM facility to sell up to another $1 billion in Class A shares.

Meanwhile, Oklo ended June with $3 billion in cash and marketable securities, after raising $1.9 billion through an ATM in the first half of 2026, while spending $65.5 million on operations and $126.9 million on property, plant and equipment to expand its power, fuel and isotope businesses.

OKLO stock is down more than 53% so far in 2026.

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