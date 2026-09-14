Markets brace for a packed week of AI, tech and macro catalysts.

The Fed’s rate decision and economic commentary are set to be the week’s biggest catalyst for tech stocks as well as the broader market.

Major tech events from Dreamforce to Snap’s Specs launch will put AI, enterprise software and AR in focus.

AMD, Qualcomm and Intel led Nasdaq-100 gains last week.

AI firms led by Anthropic are calling for a slower pace of frontier AI development, arguing that model capabilities are advancing faster than the safety mechanisms needed to keep increasingly powerful systems under control.

The move has sparked a major debate across tech circles, with more industry players and experts expected to weigh in this week. It has also put pressure on a range of AI-linked stocks, from chipmakers to neocloud operators, heading into Monday’s trading session.

Still, the key market-moving event this week is likely to be the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision and economic commentary, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Investors are also watching developments out of China as President Xi Jinping prepares to visit the U.S. next week for a summit with President Donald Trump. Xi is reportedly expected to bring several top Chinese business executives on the trip.

Tech IPO Watch

Ligent Technologies, a Chinese optical networking company headquartered in San Jose, California, announced plans to raise $727 million in a Hong Kong IPO. Shares to list Sept. 22.

Tech Events

All-In Summit — Sept. 13–15, Los Angeles: Tech and business leaders will discuss AI, markets and geopolitics, with guests including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Fast Company Innovation Festival — Sept. 14–17, New York: The event will spotlight technology, innovation and business, with speakers including CoreWeave CEO Mike Intrator and Bill Ackman.

Salesforce’s Dreamforce — Sept. 15–17, San Francisco: Salesforce will focus on AI agents and the future of enterprise software, with guests including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Microsoft’s Nadella.

Snap Specs Launch Event — Sept. 16, Los Angeles: Snap will unveil its next-generation Specs AR glasses, with CEO Evan Spiegel leading the event.

Tech Winners And Losers Ahead of Monday

Top Nasdaq-100 winners from last week: AMD (up 8.1%), Qualcomm (up 7.8%) and Intel (up 7.5%)

Top Nasdaq-100 losers from last week: Amgen (down 13.7%), Shopify (down 11.2%) and Copart (down 11.2%)

In the past week, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) dipped 0.6%, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gained 3.5%, and the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) dipped 4.1%.

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