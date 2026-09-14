Markets brace for a packed week of AI, tech and macro catalysts.
- The Fed’s rate decision and economic commentary are set to be the week’s biggest catalyst for tech stocks as well as the broader market.
- Major tech events from Dreamforce to Snap’s Specs launch will put AI, enterprise software and AR in focus.
- AMD, Qualcomm and Intel led Nasdaq-100 gains last week.
AI firms led by Anthropic are calling for a slower pace of frontier AI development, arguing that model capabilities are advancing faster than the safety mechanisms needed to keep increasingly powerful systems under control.
The move has sparked a major debate across tech circles, with more industry players and experts expected to weigh in this week. It has also put pressure on a range of AI-linked stocks, from chipmakers to neocloud operators, heading into Monday’s trading session.
Still, the key market-moving event this week is likely to be the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision and economic commentary, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Investors are also watching developments out of China as President Xi Jinping prepares to visit the U.S. next week for a summit with President Donald Trump. Xi is reportedly expected to bring several top Chinese business executives on the trip.
Tech IPO Watch
Ligent Technologies, a Chinese optical networking company headquartered in San Jose, California, announced plans to raise $727 million in a Hong Kong IPO. Shares to list Sept. 22.
Tech Events
All-In Summit — Sept. 13–15, Los Angeles: Tech and business leaders will discuss AI, markets and geopolitics, with guests including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Fast Company Innovation Festival — Sept. 14–17, New York: The event will spotlight technology, innovation and business, with speakers including CoreWeave CEO Mike Intrator and Bill Ackman.
Salesforce’s Dreamforce — Sept. 15–17, San Francisco: Salesforce will focus on AI agents and the future of enterprise software, with guests including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Microsoft’s Nadella.
Snap Specs Launch Event — Sept. 16, Los Angeles: Snap will unveil its next-generation Specs AR glasses, with CEO Evan Spiegel leading the event.
Tech Winners And Losers Ahead of Monday
Top Nasdaq-100 winners from last week: AMD (up 8.1%), Qualcomm (up 7.8%) and Intel (up 7.5%)
Top Nasdaq-100 losers from last week: Amgen (down 13.7%), Shopify (down 11.2%) and Copart (down 11.2%)
In the past week, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) dipped 0.6%, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gained 3.5%, and the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) dipped 4.1%.
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