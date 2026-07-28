Investors are watching Tanbreez progress, dilution concerns, China’s rare earth dominance and challenges facing U.S. supply-chain efforts.

Critical Metals CEO Tony Sage highlighted progress at the Tanbreez rare earth project in Greenland.

The project aims to support non-China supply chains, with drilling underway to advance mine planning.

Despite market pressure, the company gained analyst support and progressed in Kenya’s Mrima Hill project tender.

Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) is on track for its worst monthly performance since February 2025 as investors reassess the outlook for rare earth miners, even as development of its Tanbreez heavy rare earth project in Greenland progresses. The stock also faces broader industry headwinds as Western producers work to reduce dependence on China’s dominant position in the global rare earth supply chain.

Tony Sage Highlights Critical Metals’ Tanbreez Progress

CRML Executive Chairman and CEO Tony Sage pointed to continued progress at the company’s Tanbreez rare earth project in Greenland.

Sage on Monday shared updates from the project site, describing developments as “Great progress on site.” Addressing concerns around weakness across rare earth stocks, he said, “So is the whole REE sector. We're not alone. It will recover again. China needs to be beaten on REE monopoly.”

Critical Metals holds a 92.5% stake in the Tanbreez rare earth project in southern Greenland. The company is working to build an alternative supply chain outside China by shipping minerals directly to processing facilities in North America and Europe. In June, Critical Metals began a 10,000-meter drilling program at the site to support mine planning.

Critical Metals stock traded 1% lower in Tuesday’s premarket. CRML stock has plunged about 41% during July.

Rare Earth Industry Faces Challenges

The comments come as rare earth companies navigate a difficult market environment, with investors weighing long development timelines, financing needs and uncertainty around when new supply sources can reach commercial production.

Investors focused on Critical Metals’ potential share dilution after resale registration filings involving more than 20 million shares raised concerns about additional supply entering the market.

Critical Metals has attracted attention because of Tanbreez’s strategic importance as a potential non-Chinese source of heavy rare earth materials. However, attention has now shifted toward the company’s limited current revenue, ongoing capital requirements and the years required before the project can reach large-scale production.

Despite the stock’s decline, Critical Metals continues to grow its projects. Cantor Fitzgerald last week started covering the company with a “Speculative Buy” rating and an $18 price target, highlighting the importance of Tanbreez. The company also moved forward in Kenya’s bidding process for the Mrima Hill rare earth and niobium project.

China Dependence Remains A Concern

China still controls most of the rare earth supply chain, raising concerns for countries and companies that want more reliable sources. China produces about 70% of the world’s rare earth minerals and handles nearly 90% of global processing and refining.

According to a Reuters report, President Donald Trump’s push to remove U.S. dependence on Chinese critical minerals is running into a major supply-chain challenge, as U.S. mining and processing companies remain years away from producing enough materials to meet government targets.

Federal rules scheduled for Jan. 1, 2027, will limit defense contractors from purchasing certain critical materials, including rare earth elements, magnets, tungsten, molybdenum and tantalum, from China and other restricted countries. However, industry executives, analysts and policymakers warn that the U.S. lacks the infrastructure needed to replace foreign sources before upcoming restrictions take effect.

CRML Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “To the longs. Not been the best at being here as of late, s**** just in the way. I’ve not stopped believing. I’ll keep saying it and saying it….I’m all in.”

CRML stock has declined 12% year-to-date.

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