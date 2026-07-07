Compass Pathways posted 26-week data from its trial evaluating COMP360, showing rapid and durable benefits, while maintaining a favorable safety profile.

Among patients receiving a 25 mg dose, 39% achieved a clinically meaningful reduction in depression symptoms by Week 6 and maintained those benefits through at least Week 26.

The result improved on the 25% response rate seen in the COMP005 trial.

Compass expects to launch COMP360 in the first half of 2027.

Shares of Compass Pathways (CMPS) jumped more than 10% before paring some of the gains in pre-market trading on Tuesday, after the biotech firm’s solid second Phase 3 trial data reinforced the potential of its investigational therapy to become a new standard of care for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

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If the current levels hold after the opening bell, CMPS stock would clock its biggest single-day gains in nearly two months.

Second Positive Phase 3 Trial Strengthens FDA Case

On Tuesday, Compass Pathways posted 26-week data from its trial evaluating COMP360. The latest results showed rapid and durable benefits, while maintaining a favorable safety profile. Data from the nearly 600-patient trial showed that COMP360 delivered rapid, durable, and consistent benefits across two Phase 3 studies.

Among patients receiving the 25 mg dose, 39% achieved a clinically meaningful reduction in depression symptoms by Week 6 and maintained those benefits through at least Week 26. The result improved on the 25% response rate seen in the COMP005 trial.

Compass said COMP360 continued to demonstrate a generally well-tolerated safety profile, with no new safety concerns identified. Most treatment-related adverse events, including nausea, headache, anxiety, and visual hallucinations, were temporary and occurred primarily on the day of dosing.

FDA Filing Nears As Compass Targets 2027 Launch

The company has begun a rolling New Drug Application submission with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with the final filing expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. Subject to FDA approval and DEA rescheduling, Compass expects to launch COMP360 in the first half of 2027 while continuing to advance its late-stage PTSD program.

In May, Compass announced that its current cash position is expected to be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements till 2028.

Washington’s Psychedelic Push

Compass Pathways emerged as one of the key beneficiaries of the White House’s executive order to accelerate the development of psychedelic-based therapies. In April, President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to speed up the research, review, and approval of treatments for complex psychiatric conditions while reducing regulatory hurdles.

The order also instructs the FDA to prioritize promising psychedelic drugs and create faster review pathways.

Retail Bulls Eye $20

Retail sentiment surrounding CMPS on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ zone while message volumes surged 225% over a 24-hour period.

One bullish user expects the stock to climb to $20 before the closing bell, a 35% potential climb.

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Another user expects the “hidden gem” of a stock to have a “meteoric rise” after the data was released.

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The stock has gained more than 96% so far this year.

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