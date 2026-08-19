Cerebras investors appeared to book profits on Tuesday after the company’s sharp rally the previous day.

Cerebras unveiled its next-generation CS-4 AI system, which it says can deliver up to 30 times faster inference than GPUs on frontier models.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management purchased 35,000 shares of Cerebras on Tuesday.

The retail sentiment for CBRS has held up in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone since the chipmaker’s quarterly report last week.

Cerebras Systems stock plunged 12.7% on Tuesday, its worst drop in nearly a month, as investors appeared to take profits after a sharp rally the previous day, despite the company unveiling new technology at its flagship annual conference.

CBRS had gained 15.1% on Monday after a key analyst issued a favorable note on the company’s deepening integration with AI heavyweight and customer OpenAI, following news that OpenAI was using Cerebras’ technology to power its newly launched GPT-5.6 Sol Ultrafast mode.

Cerebras Unveils CS-4

At its Supernova 2026 event, which kicked off on Tuesday, Cerebras introduced a new, faster computer built with the company’s chips that it claims handles AI chatbot queries faster.

The machine, called the CS-4, will be multiple times faster than its predecessor, which Cerebras already claims is more responsive than systems built with Nvidia’s dominant processors.

The upgrade is a key step in the company’s bid to challenge Nvidia in the AI data center hardware market. Cerebras also unveiled its new Nexus rack-scale architecture.

Meanwhile, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management picked up 35,000 shares of Cerebras on Tuesday. The deal follows the purchase of 106,941 shares last week.

Retail View On CBRS

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for CBRS has held up in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone since the chipmaker’s quarterly report last week.

“$CBRS If you’re not tuning into the Supernova event you are missing out. This company is the future. Everyone else is already late to the game as we speak. Well done Cerebras. Well done,” said a trader.

Another trader wrote: “$CBRS I will advise my bear brothers to use the product and try to get the API key. You will know the value of the company. They are on 5nm, not on 2nm, a lot of room.”

Cerebras has been a mixed bag on the stock market. The company made a strong debut in May, buoyed by optimism around its proprietary wafer technology, but the stock fell soon after its listing. Currently, CBRS shares are 37% below the price they opened at on their May 14 debut.

Cerebras’ Q2 Recap

Last Wednesday, Cerebras reported adjusted loss per share of $0.05 for its second quarter, beating Wall Street’s estimates of a $0.18 loss per. Revenue came in at $209.9 million, ahead of the $108 million consensus estimate.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $880 million to $890 million, above its previous forecast of $855 million to $865 million.

However, Cerebras’ adjusted gross margin fell to 40.6%, from 46.5% in the preceding three months. CFO Bob Komin said the roughly five-percentage-point decline was driven by higher costs to rent computing capacity that Cerebras had previously deployed with other customers.

The margin pressure comes as the company rapidly expands its manufacturing capacity.

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