Investors responded to clinical progress, improving commercial performance and new growth opportunities.

Amylyx stock rose to a three-year high after avexitide cut hypoglycemic events by 55% in Phase 3 testing.

Iovance’s Amtagvi is gaining commercial traction, with Q2 revenue rising 66% year over year to $99.3 million.

Morgan Stanley increased ONEOK’s price target to $105 from $103.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) and ONEOK (OKE) climbed to fresh 52-week highs on Tuesday. The moves followed developments that reduced uncertainty around each company's outlook and prompted analysts to reassess their valuations.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock surged 63%, while ONEOK gained nearly 2%. Iovance Biotherapeutics pared its gains to end Tuesday’s trading session 0.99% lower.

Amylyx's Clinical Boost

Amylyx stock reached a three-year high of $35.39 after reporting encouraging Phase 3 results for avexitide, its treatment candidate for post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH). The drug slashed combined Level 2 and Level 3 hypoglycemic events by 55% versus placebo. The trial also met all secondary endpoints, showing significant reductions across multiple measures of hypoglycemia.

Amylyx plans to submit an FDA New Drug Application by the end of 2026. The drug already has FDA Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations. The company also proposed raising $350 million through a public stock offering, giving it additional resources as it prepares for potential commercialization.

Stifel responded by more than doubling its price target to $45 from $21 while retaining a ‘Buy’ rating. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Mizuho Raises Iovance Target On Impressive Q2 Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock hit a 52-week high of $7.31, driven by post-fiscal second-quarter earnings momentum, expanding margin profiles, and fresh price-target hikes from Wall Street analysts like Mizuho.

The stock is also in focus as its flagship tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, Amtagvi, transitions from initial market launch to a scalable, high-margin commercial engine. Iovance’s Q2 revenue of $99.3 million surged 66% year-on-year as demand increased for Amtagvi. Gross margin reached 56% after manufacturing shifted fully to the company's internal facility.

On Tuesday, Mizuho raised its IOVA target to $11 from $10 and kept an Outperform rating, citing stronger adoption and a broader network of treatment centers. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

ONEOK Rides AI Energy Demand

ONEOK stock hit a 52-week high of $97.90 fueled by a strong Q2 earnings beat, higher 2026 guidance and a deal to supply natural gas to a 1-gigawatt power plant serving AI data centers. The company raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoint by $250 million to $8.35 billion and EPS guidance to $5.68.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target for Oneok to $105 from $103 while keeping a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

So far this year, OKE, IOVA and AMLX stocks have gained between 32% and 190%.

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