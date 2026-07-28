The overall cryptocurrency market fell 2.5% to around $2.45 trillion, wiping out more than $530 million in long bets.

BMNR stock led the decline in crypto equities in pre-market trade, followed by shares of CRCL, MSTR, and ASST.

The drop came amid broader weakness in both the equities and cryptocurrency markets.

More than $630 million in leveraged cryptocurrency positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours, with long traders accounting for more than $530 million of the losses.

Shares of Tom Lee-backed Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) led the decline in early morning trade on Tuesday after Ethereum (ETH) tumbled, dragging the broader cryptocurrency market lower and pulling Bitcoin (BTC) back to around $63,000, triggering another wave of liquidations.

BMNR’s stock fell more than 4% in pre-market, clocking a gain of more than 13% in the previous session. Retail sentiment around the company on Stocktwits trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, and chatter increased to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels. The stock was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. Platform data showed an over 500% jump in message volume.

Shares of Circle Internet Group (CRCL), Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR), and fellow Bitcoin-backed treasury Strive (ASST) all tumbled more than 3% each. Retail sentiment around all three remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Coinbase (COIN) and Robinhood (HOOD) dropped around 2% each. Shares of Bitcoin miners now pivoting to AI infrastructure, which includes MARA Holdings (MARA), Riot Platforms (RIOT), Cipher Digital (CIFR), Cleanspark (CLSK), and others, were also trading in the red pre-market.

Crypto Equities Retreat Amid Market Pressure

The drop in crypto equities came amid broader market weakness in equities and cryptocurrencies. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.06%, while the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell around 0.8%.

Broader market sentiment was weighed down by renewed concerns surrounding China's semiconductor industry and a brutal selloff in South Korea’s technology-heavy market, while investors waited for the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting to kick off.

Ethereum, Ripple, Solana Lead Crypto Selloff

The overall cryptocurrency market fell 2.5% in the last 24 hours to around $2.45 trillion. Ethereum, Ripple’s XRP (XRP), and Solana (SOL) led the decline among crypto majors. Ethereum’s price dropped by over 4% ito around $1,880. On Stockwits, retail sentiment around the leading altcoin dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, with chatter at ‘normal’ levels.

Ripple’s XRP and Solana’s price also shed more than 4% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s price fell 2.7% in the last 24 hours to trade at around $63,400, while retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency trended in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past day.

CoinGlass data showed over $630 million of leveraged cryptocurrency bets had been wiped in the last 24 hours, with long bets losing more than $530 million.

Read also: BMNR Stock Surges After Firm’s Record Buyback, Tom Lee Sets $2,500 Ethereum Target

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