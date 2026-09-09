Pharvaris said on Tuesday its once-daily experimental pill cut monthly swelling attacks by 83% versus a dummy treatment in a late-stage study of hereditary angioedema patients.

BioCryst’s Orladeyo is approved to prevent HAE attacks.

Orladeyo sales have continued to grow, and the company is guiding for $625 million to $645 million in revenue from the drug this year.

BioCryst CEO Charlie Gayer said last month that the company wants to buy rare-disease medicines after Orladeyo's success.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) fell sharply on Tuesday after a competitor reported strong late-stage results in hereditary angioedema, the rare swelling disorder that underpins BioCryst’s main product.

BCRX fell 9% on Tuesday and clocked its worst day since late February.

A Rival Pill Raises The Bar

The pressure came from Pharvaris (PHVS), which said its once-daily experimental pill cut monthly swelling attacks by 83% compared with a dummy treatment in a late-stage study. In the two most common forms of the disease, attacks fell by 87%. The medicine was generally well tolerated, and Pharvaris plans to seek approval in the first half of 2027. PHVS shares jumped 7% in regular trading and another 3% after-hours.

That market is the same one served by BioCryst’s Orladeyo, an approved once-daily capsule used to prevent attacks. Investors marked down Orladeyo on the risk of a stronger oral rival after 2027.

Orladeyo Market

Orladeyo sales have continued to grow, and the company is guiding for $625 million to $645 million from the drug this year. A pellet version for young children has begun shipping after an earlier manufacturing delay. The drug has generated more than $2 billion in revenue since U.S. approval in 2020. BioCryst is also developing a second hereditary angioedema medicine, navenibart, with late-stage data still expected in 2027.

BioCryst CEO Charlie Gayer said last month that the company wants to buy rare-disease medicines after Orladeyo's success. Gayer has said the next products should come from outside deals, not its own lab. Larger drugmakers have been chasing bigger assets. BioCryst is positioning itself as a buyer in the rare-disease gap they leave behind.

How Did BCRX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BCRX rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user dismissed Tuesday's selloff, noting that the company already has a real commercial product. “I’m really not worried.. it will go up sooner than later.. market trying to get rid of the weak hands,” they said.

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Another user opined that no one will switch out of Orladeyo even if Pharvaris’s drug gets approved. It also noted that PHVS is valued higher than BCRX despite having no approved products.

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BCRX stock has gained 16% year-to-date.

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