Rocket Lab says the new cell cuts weight by 40%, delivers 31.5% efficiency, and removes the need for germanium.

Inverted Metamorphic (IMM) Apex can replace existing germanium-based solar cells without major changes to customers’ systems.

Rocket Lab says the technology can help address rising material costs and supply chain constraints.

The technology builds on Rocket Lab’s IMM solar cells, which have powered NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter and satellites in orbit for more than a decade.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) announced on Tuesday the production release of Inverted Metamorphic (IMM) Apex, the new version of its next-generation solar cell designed for space applications. The company said the solar cell offers 31.5% efficiency, weighs 40% less, and does not require germanium, a mineral used in conventional solar cells.

At the time of writing on Tuesday, RKLB shares were up 0.71% in after-hours trading, following a 2.5% gain in the regular session.

Designed To Ease Supply Constraints

IMM Apex does not use the germanium substrates used in conventional multi-junction solar cells produced for the last three decades, said Rocket Lab in a release. The company added that removing the need for germanium can help address rising costs and supply chain constraints facing the space power industry.

The new solar cell can also replace existing germanium-based solar cells without major changes to customers’ systems. Rocket Lab said this allows customers to integrate IMM Apex without major investments to retool for the new technology.

“IMM Apex delivers exceptional performance while addressing real-world challenges like rising material costs and supply chain constraints,” said Brad Clevenger, President of Rocket Lab USA, adding, “With IMM Apex, customers gain access to a high-efficiency, lightweight, germanium-free product that combines proven reliability with faster production times.”

Proven Technology

IMM Apex builds on Rocket Lab’s IMM solar cell technology, which has powered NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter and satellites in orbit for more than a decade.

The company said IMM Apex combines high efficiency with lower weight and faster production times. The solar cell has undergone more than a decade of testing and qualification and is available now.

Rocket Lab has provided space-grade solar technology for civil, national security and commercial space programs, including the James Webb Space Telescope and NASA’s Artemis lunar explorations.

RKLB Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB was ‘bearish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘low’ during the same period.

RKLB stock has lost over 5% year-to-date.

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