Meta Platforms Inc. launched Muse, a cloud-hosted personal AI agent that can schedule appointments, shop, and automate routine chores.

Muse handles multi-step personal chores, such as buying products, booking tickets, managing calendars, and filling out forms.

Operating via individual virtual computers in the cloud, Muse requests explicit user permission before completing sensitive tasks or processing transactions.

Launching initially in the U.S. across iOS, Android, web, and WhatsApp, the agent is available for free, with advanced compute tiers priced up to $100 per month.

Meta Platforms Inc.(META) has launched a new personal artificial intelligence agent named Muse, aiming to transition consumer AI from simple conversational chatbots into active personal assistants.

Released to U.S. users, the tool is designed to perform real-world administrative tasks on users' behalf—including purchasing goods online, reserving movie tickets, booking appointments, and completing routine forms like school permission slips.

The announcement marks a key step in Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s long-term strategy to give every individual an automated assistant tailored to their preferences and goals.

Meta stock slipped about 0.1% at the time of writing.

Built by Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), Muse operates as a personalized digital partner. Users can customize their agent’s name, visual avatar, and communication tone, and link it directly to external calendar, email, and fitness tools.

Unlike conventional search-based assistants, Muse runs continuously in the background, executing long-term tasks even after the user closes the application.

"That's one of the design principles of the product: making it really easy to use and simple for the everyday user," said Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer at Meta.

David Singleton, former Chief Technology Officer at Stripe, led engineering on the project. The agent relies on Meta's Muse Spark 1.3 foundation model and integrates with core services such as Google Workspace, Ticketmaster, OpenTable, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Users can also instruct Muse to build custom API connectors for other external applications.

Privacy Architecture And Control

To address security concerns surrounding autonomous AI, Meta designed Muse to operate inside individual, secure virtual computers hosted in the cloud.

Company executives emphasized that information Muse collects will remain separate from Meta’s advertising systems. The system also includes safeguard protocols that require direct user approval before executing any financial transaction or handling sensitive personal data.

"Muse is constantly checking in with you before it does anything sensitive or important," Wang noted, adding that while the system requires confirmation for purchases, it operates autonomously when providing daily organization, fitness ideas, or meal planning.

Availability And Pricing Structure

Muse is available to U.S. residents aged 18 and older through dedicated mobile applications on iOS and Android, the web interface at muse.ai, and WhatsApp. Meta also plans to bring the agent directly to its wearable smart glasses line.

The company is offering the platform via a freemium structure. While Meta expects most consumers to use the free tier, power users who need more computing power can subscribe to paid tiers at $20 and $100 per month.

Meta Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

META stock has lost about 6.4% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<