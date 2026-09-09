Compass has said a rolling FDA application is already underway for its COMP360, with the package due to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026 and a possible U.S. launch in the first half of 2027.

On Tuesday, Compass said it will debut a U.S. doctor education campaign, “Change the Tune in TRD,” at Psych Congress in New Orleans from September 14-19.

CMPS management will also speak at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in a 3:20 p.m. ET fireside chat and a 4:30 p.m. panel on Wednesday.

The FDA will hold a public hearing on the future therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs in supervised settings, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET next Monday.

Compass Pathways shares rose on Tuesday as investors treated a new commercial-readiness push as another sign the company is preparing to file its psilocybin depression treatment with the Food and Drug Administration.

CMPS shares closed up 5% in the regular trading session and edged up a further 4% after-hours.

Launch Prep

On Tuesday morning, Compass said it will debut a U.S. doctor education campaign, “Change the Tune in TRD,” at Psych Congress in New Orleans from September 14-19. The company will also present new health-economics data on the cost of treatment-resistant depression, plus encore analyses from its COMP360 trials, it said.

CMPS management will also speak at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in a 3:20 p.m. ET fireside chat and a 4:30 p.m. panel titled “PSYCH! Accessing The New Wave of Psychedelics” on Wednesday. Investors will listen for any tightening of the application timeline.

Compass has said a rolling FDA application is already underway, with the package due to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026 and a possible U.S. launch in the first half of 2027, subject to approval and Drug Enforcement Administration rescheduling of the drug from a Schedule I drug to one allowed for medical use.

Monday, September 14, brings a broader signal. The FDA will hold a public hearing on the future therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs in supervised settings, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET. The agency is seeking comment on provider training, patient safety, access, and data standards — not on any single pending application. Investors will watch the tone of the event to determine the administration’s approach to psychedelic drugs.

Tuesday’s move sits on two positive late-stage trials of COMP360 in treatment-resistant depression, a Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher that could shorten review after the file is complete, and about $433 million in cash that management says funds the company into 2028.

How Did CMPS Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CMPS jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

“They have breakthrough, priority voucher, positive durable data, commercialization parternerships, patent on psilocybin aka mushrooms which are becoming much more acceptable publicly, 4 fire side chats coming up right around fda guidance and NDA Q4,” a Stocktwits user wrote about CMPS, terming it a leader in the field.

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Another voiced hopes for CMPS being the first firm to commercialize a psychedelic drug.

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CMPS stock has more than doubled year-to-date.

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