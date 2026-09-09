Advanced Micro Devices stock jumped over 6% following executive statements detailing a massive expansion in artificial intelligence infrastructure demand and an aggressive multi-year hardware rollout strategy.

AMD Chief Financial Officer Jean Hu stated the total addressable market for AI chips could reach $2 trillion to $3 trillion by 2030.

The company projects its data center business will more than double next year, srengthened by the launch of its MI450 GPU this quarter.

AMD expects its server CPU division to expand by more than 80% year-over-year in the second half of 2026.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) stock advanced about 6% on Tuesday following an optimistic long-term outlook for artificial intelligence infrastructure, projecting the overall market could hit as much as $3 trillion by the end of the decade.

Speaking at the Citi Global TMT Conference, AMD Chief Financial Officer Jean Hu outlined an accelerated expansion strategy. While the semiconductor manufacturer had previously estimated in July that its addressable market would reach around $2 trillion by 2030, Hu signaled that surging adoption across the tech sector could push that figure significantly higher to between $2 trillion and $3 trillion.

AMD shares climbed 6% to 7%, extending a rally that has more than doubled the stock over the year.

“This AI super investment cycle is at the very beginning, and over time, we’re going to continue to see strong demand for AMD’s product,” the chief financial officer said.

“It’s a very exciting time for AMD,” Hu added.

Shifting AI Landscape Drives Demand

At the heart of AMD’s updated projections is a fundamental shift in how artificial intelligence workloads are processed. Computing requirements are rapidly transitioning from initial model training to live inference—the execution of deployed AI models. Hu noted that over the past year, inference has become the primary operational engine for AI deployment, shifting from simple conversational tools to autonomous, agent-based enterprise applications.

To capitalize on this structural transition, AMD is accelerating its hardware deployment schedule. The company plans to release its next-generation MI450 AI accelerator GPU this quarter, with production ramp-ups extending through the fourth quarter and into 2027. Furthermore, AMD has secured preliminary commitments for its server systems from major technology clients, including Meta Platforms, with client projections outpacing initial purchase agreements.

Strong Momentum Across Core Segments

Beyond graphics processors, AMD’s traditional chip architectures are seeing accelerated momentum. The company has boosted output in formerly supply-constrained central processing unit (CPU) markets, projecting its server CPU line to grow by more than 80% year-over-year in the second half of this year and over 70% next year. Overall, AMD expects its broader data center segment to more than double in size over the coming year.

While initial gross margins on high-end data center GPUs remain slightly below AMD’s overall corporate average, strong double-digit growth in high-margin server and embedded solutions has maintained strong enterprise profitability. Looking further ahead, management confirmed ongoing customer technical engagements for future hardware architectures, including the upcoming MI500 and MI600 series.

AMD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

AMD stock has surged 139% year-to-date.

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