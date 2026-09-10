Vastu Tips: Plant THIS Tree At Home To Stop Daily Fights, Bring In Luck
Vastu Tips: Fed up with all the fighting at home? Are small arguments turning into big dramas? According to Vastu, just bringing this one simple plant home can change everything and bring back peace
16
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Vastu Tips
A small plant sits in a wooden planter. Vastu experts say some plants have positive energy that can end family fights. You might even see a change within a week!
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : pinterest
Lucky Bamboo
A Lucky Bamboo plant is shown in a glass vase. Many have heard of the Feng Shui bamboo tree. It's cheap to buy and Vastu experts believe it has the power to maintain peace in the family.
36
Image Credit : chat GPT
Bamboo Basket Planter
A person is holding a bamboo basket planter. To get the best results, you must place this plant in the right spot. So, let's find out the best places to keep it in your house.
46
Image Credit : pinterest
Vastu Reason
A Lucky Bamboo plant in a decorative pot. Vastu says placing it in the centre of your dining table is very lucky. You can also keep it on the right side of your bedroom to reduce fights between couples.
56
Image Credit : Pixabay
Bambo Stalks
A bunch of bamboo stalks. You can also place this plant in your living room. This helps spread positive energy throughout the entire house, creating a calm atmosphere for everyone.
66
Image Credit : Pixabay
Lucky Bamboo
A view looking up through a bamboo forest. This Vastu tip doesn't just stop family fights. It also helps students with their studies and creates a better environment at work. So go on, get a Lucky Bamboo for your home!
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos