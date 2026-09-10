ChatGPT users are exploring new viral AI photo styles by transforming their images with text prompts. Five popular trends include Anime for cartoon-like illustrations, Underwater for a dreamy effect, and Luxe Collage for a glamorous aesthetic.

5 Viral ChatGPT Photo Styles You Need to Try

The viral 1980s AI photo trend may have taken over social media with its nostalgic flash portraits, but ChatGPT users are already moving on to new visual styles. From anime-inspired transformations to cinematic film-strip edits, a fresh set of AI image-generation trends is giving users new ways to recreate their photos.

Here are five popular styles currently making waves, along with prompts that can be used to transform an uploaded photograph.

1. Anime

The Anime style turns an ordinary photograph into a highly stylised illustration. The suggested prompt calls for confident line work, minimal cel shading, bright saturated colours and expressive cartoon-like facial features. It also transforms the surroundings with playful perspective distortion and simplified objects, creating an energetic and comedic look.

2. Underwater

For something more dreamy, the Underwater prompt creates an extreme close-up portrait as though the subject has just entered a swimming pool or clear shallow water. The effect focuses on light reflections and a calm, weightless atmosphere rather than a dramatic underwater scene.

3. Luxe Collage

The Luxe Collage style is designed for users looking for a glamorous social-media aesthetic. The prompt creates a vertical 9:16 composition featuring warm tones, golden-hour lighting, burgundy shades, embroidered Indian clothing and gold accessories. Close-ups, flowers and soft-glam elements are layered into an ultra-realistic collage.

4. Film Strip

The Film Strip template transforms one photograph into three cinematic frames arranged vertically. Each frame shows a different moment or camera angle, creating a sense of movement and storytelling. Film grain, motion blur, deep blacks and natural imperfections give the result an analogue photography feel.

5. Wanderlust

The Wanderlust trend turns a regular photograph into a travel-themed collage. The prompt places the subject in a destination with location-appropriate styling and adds an instant-photo effect, postcard, souvenirs and other small details to create a personal travel-memory aesthetic.

How To Create These AI Photos

Getting started is simple. First, select a clear photograph and open the Images option in ChatGPT. Upload the image you want to transform, then enter one of the prompts above. Users can also explore trending templates available in ChatGPT.

If the first result does not look right, additional prompts can be used to refine the image until the desired visual style is achieved.

With the 1980s trend still fresh in people’s feeds, these new styles offer plenty of ways to experiment with AI photography — whether you want an animated avatar, cinematic portrait, luxury collage, underwater fantasy or a virtual travel postcard.