The viral 80s photo craze is dominating social media. Use these 10 ChatGPT prompts to transform your photo into a genuine 1980s Bollywood, family, college, or vintage image.

Viral 80s Photo fad: The most recent AI photo fad is sending social media back several decades. Instead of turning selfies into cartoons or futuristic avatars, people are now using ChatGPT to make their images look like they were taken in the 1980s.

The style is especially popular because it goes beyond simply applying an old-looking filter to a current image. With the right cue, ChatGPT can rethink the hairdo, clothing, accessories, lighting, backdrop, and shooting technique to make the image look like a genuine shot from the decade. Recent examples include vintage Bollywood-inspired portraiture, old-school studio photography, family photos, and retro magazine-style images.

The trick lies in the prompt. A simple order like "make me look like I'm from the 1980s" can get a general outcome. More detailed instructions can tell the AI exactly what to change while preserving your facial identity.

No single query guarantees a flawless image every time, but the prompts below give you much more control over the final result.

How to Create the 80s Photo Trend using ChatGPT.

Begin by submitting a clear photo to ChatGPT. A well-lit photo with your face clearly visible gives the AI more data to work with. Avoid heavily filtered shots, sunglasses, and photos where your face is partially obscured.

Then copy and paste one of the prompts listed below into the same discussion. The most crucial command is to tell ChatGPT to keep your facial features and identity intact when changing the style, clothing, and setting. This prevents the end product from resembling an entirely different person.

You may optionally instruct ChatGPT to render the image as if it were shot on analogue film, with modest grain, warm hues, direct flash, and slightly poor exposure. These subtleties are typically more compelling than just requesting a "80s filter".

1. Classic 1980s Studio Portrait Prompt

This is the best place to start if you want a vintage retro snapshot style.

Turn my uploaded photo into a genuine 1985 studio portrait. Keep my face, facial structure, skin tone, eyes, nose, lips, jawline, expression, and identity consistent so that I am easily identifiable. Change only my hairdo, clothes, accessories, lighting, and backdrop. Give me an accurate 1980s hairdo and period-appropriate attire. Utilise a traditional studio backdrop, direct on-camera lighting, soft analogue film grain, somewhat warm hues, modest fading, and authentic 35mm photography. Make it appear like a genuine 1985 shot, rather than a recent photo with an 80s filter.

2. 1980s Bollywood Hero or Heroine Prompt

Want something that resembles an old Bollywood magazine shoot? This rendition incorporates the attire and theatrical flair common with Indian film of the time.

Recreate my submitted photo into a genuine 1980s Bollywood cinema portrait. Maintain my precise face identity, including measurements, skin tone, and expression. Give me an era-appropriate Bollywood haircut, outfit, jewellery, and cosmetics without affecting my face. Use dramatic yet realistic studio lighting, warm analogue hues, delicate 35mm film grain, and a slightly faded printed-photo texture. The style should be inspired by Indian film and mid-1980s fashion, emphasising elegance and glamour over costume. Make the final image resemble an authentic Bollywood magazine photograph from 1985.

3. 1980s Family Photo Prompt

If you wish to replicate an old family photo, submit one that includes everyone and utilise this prompt.

Transform this photo into a genuine 1985 family photo. Preserve each individual's face, identity, facial characteristics, skin tone, height, and natural expression. Don't combine or replace faces. Change the hairdo, dress, accessories, backdrop, and photographic style to reflect the mid-1980s. Use basic period-appropriate Indian clothes, a classic studio backdrop, direct camera lighting, minor film grain, somewhat faded hues, and authentic 35mm photographic flaws. Make it appear to be a real family portrait saved in an antique photo album for decades.

4. 1980s Indian Wedding Photo Prompt - Advertisement.

This one is especially useful if you want to give a modern wedding or family photos an old-school Indian wedding vibe.

Reimagine this snapshot as an actual Indian wedding shot in 1985. Maintain a clear identification of each individual's face and identity. Just change the attire, hairstyles, jewels, décor, lighting, and photographic style. Include authentic 1980s Indian wedding elements, traditional attire, period-appropriate jewellery, flower arrangements, and a slightly packed party mood. Create a vintage 35mm camera appearance with direct flash, warm tones, natural flaws, and faint film grain. Avoid current photographic equipment, modern dress, and contemporary décor.

5. 1980s College Photo Prompt

This assignment is intended for anyone who wishes to replicate the traditional college or yearbook portrait.

Transform my uploaded photograph into a genuine 1980s Indian college portrait. Maintain my identical appearance, facial features, skin tone, and identity. Change my hairdo and clothing to reflect true mid-1980s student style. Place me in a modest college campus environment with minor historical touches like antique posters, bicycles, books, and an old classroom or hallway in the distance. Use natural lighting combined with somewhat inaccurate analogue exposure, authentic 35mm grain, and fading warm hues. The end product should resemble a genuine image taken in 1985, not an AI drawing.

6. 1980s Retro Couple Photo Prompt

For couples, the AI may construct a realistic antique snapshot provided you expressly instruct it not to change either person's identities.

Transform this pair snapshot into a genuine love image from the mid-1980s. Keep both people's faces, facial features, expressions, physical proportions, and identities exactly the same. Change just the haircuts, outfits, accessories, backdrop, and photography style. Give us accurate 1980s Indian fashion, with period-appropriate haircuts and understated accessories. Utilise warm analogue hues, direct flash, soft 35mm film grain, and the somewhat imperfect appearance of a printed image from an old family book. Maintain a genuine and loving stance while ensuring that both persons are easily identifiable.

7. 1980s Street Photography Prompt

If studio portraits aren't your style, consider immersing yourself in a genuine 1980s street environment.

Recreate my uploaded photo as if it were taken on an Indian city street in 1985. Maintain the same appearance, identity, skin tone, and facial characteristics. Change my clothing and haircut to an authentic mid-1980s Indian style. Create a real historical street around me, complete with antique scooters, ancient vehicles, store signs, analogue ads, people, and decade-appropriate architecture. Utilise natural lighting, authentic 35mm film grain, slightly faded hues, minor lens flaws, and the candid composition of documentary street photography. Do not make the setting appear to be a modern set styled to look vintage.

8. 80s Bollywood Movie Poster Prompt

This suggestion takes the idea one step further by transforming the snapshot into a film poster.

Use my uploaded photos as an identification reference and imagine me as the central character in a 1985 fictitious Indian film. Keep my face identity and structure identifiable and unaltered. Use dramatic hair, vintage attire, and cinematic makeup to achieve an authentic 1980s Bollywood look. Utilise hand-painted poster-inspired hues, dramatic lighting, vintage typeface space, and a theatrical arrangement. Add modest paper texture, printing flaws, and fading hues to make the image look like an old 1980s film poster. Do not use a genuine actor's face or reproduce an existing movie poster.

9. 1980s Casual Home Photograph Prompt

Sometimes the most compelling AI visuals are not flashy. Instead, try reproducing a typical family image.

Transform my uploaded photo into a typical candid family portrait from an Indian home circa 1985. Keep my facial characteristics, skin tone, physical proportions, and identity all the same. Change my hairdo, clothes, and environment to reflect the mid-1980s. Place me in an authentic Indian living room with vintage furniture, a CRT television, cassette recordings, drapes, and other small decade-specific home features. Use a direct camera flash, moderate red-eye, slight motion blur, soft 35mm film grain, and fading warm hues. The image should appear flawed and real, rather than carefully staged.

10. 1980s Magazine Cover Prompt

Finally, if you want something that will stick out on Instagram, consider a vintage magazine cover.

Transform my uploaded photo into a professional 1980s Indian magazine cover image. Maintain my precise face identity, structure, skin tone, and distinguishing characteristics. Give me real 1980s hair, clothing, accessories, and cosmetics. Use quality studio photographs with direct flash, soft analogue film grain, warm slightly faded hues, and genuine photographic flaws. Make the composition look like a genuine 1985 magazine cover, giving enough space around the topic for a huge antique title and smaller cover lines. Avoid using current typefaces, modern clothes, excessive editing, and images that look to be digitally manufactured by artificial intelligence.

How to Get Better Results From These 80s Prompts.

If the first image doesn't look right, don't discard the prompt. AI-generated photos can occasionally modify face characteristics, particularly when there are many persons in the photograph. One important follow-up command is to advise ChatGPT to maintain the original face intact while changing only the hair, dress, backdrop, and photographic treatment.

It is also important to be explicit about the year. Asking for "1980s" provides the AI a broad timeframe to understand. Asking for 1983, 1985, or 1988 might result in a more concentrated graphic approach.

Another crucial tip is to discuss the photographs rather than just the outfit. Direct flash, 35mm film grain, fading hues, minor exposure flaws, and an antique printed-photo texture may make the outcome feel much more real.