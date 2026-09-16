Vastu Shastra says spotting a few specific things right when you step out of your house can be a great sign. If you see them, your luck might just be turning around.

Vastu Shastra says spotting a few specific things around your house right when you step out is a very good sign. People believe this means something great is about to happen in your life.

1) Spotting a pot of milk while leaving your house is highly lucky in Vastu Shastra. This sight is a very positive sign if you are heading out for a wedding, a big trip, or any important work.

2) Seeing a cow feeding her calf on the road is another great sign. Vastu says this beautiful sight brings happiness, wealth, and good health.

3) Noticing a funeral procession or a pot full of water right after stepping out is actually a very lucky sign in Vastu Shastra.

4) A sudden sneeze without having a cold or any weather change is a bad sign in Vastu. Experts, however, sometimes see multiple sneezes in a row as a good thing.

5) Seeing a beggar while leaving home means you should donate some money or useful items to them based on what you can afford. This simple act of giving brings good luck and helps clear your debts and money problems, according to Vastu.

6) Spotting a fish or an elephant while heading out is also very lucky. Traditional Vastu beliefs say these sights mean good news is coming your way soon.

7) Noticing flowers, a flower garland, or betel leaves is a very lucky sign too. These items point towards an upcoming celebration, happy news, or a successful project.

These points are just traditional Vastu and folk beliefs. Science does not prove any of this.